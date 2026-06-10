Every time I spot a fashion girl in white sneakers, I think, "Wow, she must really have her life together." It shoes this pristine aren't for the weak or the spill prone. I'm not surprised Hailey Bieber has what it takes. She just endorsed the white sneaker trend revival again, with a designer collaboration worth facing my "What if I stain them?" fears.

Bieber started summer 2026 in slim sneakers from her husband's streetwear brand, Skylrk. Their 3-D-printed sidewalls were nowhere to be found during her coffee run on June 9, though. The Rhode founder looked fresh from a workout class in a black long-sleeve, matching biker shorts, and a bright green scrunchie. If it wasn't for her white socks-and-sneakers set, Bieber might've blended in with the Beverly Hills crowd while ordering her coffee. Both the sneakers' blinding shade and trend-defying silhouette made her unmissable.

Hailey Bieber was spotted in the white sneaker trend again. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bieber's take on the chunky sneaker trend shined so bright, it was difficult to ID. Her pair seems to be from Fall 2023's Nike x Comme des Garçons collab, the latest chapter in a partnership beginning back in 1999. Named the Homme Plus x Nike Air Pegasus 2005, these specific sneakers hit shelves in all-white or all-black.

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Mesh uppers, leather Swoosh-topped sidewalls, and textured rubber soles made them the sportiest style in Bieber's white sneaker collection. The $900 sneakerinas she debuted last April looked more like ballet slippers, except with high vamps and Miu Miu branding.



Yes, Bieber's Miu Mius worked for everyday errands or Pilates classes. But what about her more intense athleisure looks? The Nike x Commes de Garçons sneakers could support her from start to finish during a Spincycle session.

Comme des Garçons X Nike Air Pegasus 2005 Sneaker $113 at FWRD

I haven't seen Bieber wear the Nike x Comme des Garçons sneakers out and about before. Judging by their cool-dad charm, I would've expected her to be first in line during the 2023 launch. Instead, she's been building up to the Pegasus 2005 trainers with similar anti-slim styles. Best-selling models from Asics and New Balance stood just as stout as her newest pair. None of them—not even the New Balance 740s—were completely colorless, though. Metallic trim or colorful logos always made the final cut.

Last summer, Bieber stuck to New Balance sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

By April 2026, Bieber dipped her toe into white sneaker styling with ballet sneakers, a low-profile shoe trend she trusted. I suspected her white sneaker marathon would continue from there. Reviving 2025's pro-chunky stance was certainly a surprise, though.

Fellow A-list sneakerheads haven't followed Bieber's colorless lead just yet. But bulking up their summer 2026 shoes? Now that they can do. Dakota Johnson and Jennifer Lawrence proved as much last year.

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Shop Chunky White Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber