I haven't pliéd behind a ballet barre since college, but I think about Capezio slippers almost every day. Today's biggest shoe trends all channel the whimsy of twirling to Tchaikovsky, from high-vamp flats to dainty Mary Janes. But the most stage-worthy of them all is the ballet sneaker trend, according to my favorite It girls.

This time last year, the ballet sneaker trend—featuring rounded toe boxes and almost-invisible soles—declared itself the Misty Copeland of must-have shoes. Even during a season where chunky dad-core trainers reigned supreme, they made a spellbinding debut on Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, and Hailey Bieber's shoe racks. To no surprise, the sneakerinas assemblé-d into my closet faster than you could say Swan Lake.

The same thing happened to my go-to VIPs for styling inspiration. Bieber, a former ballerina herself, belongs to Miu Miu's ballet sneaker company—and has since October. Just last month, she endorsed the white sneaker revival in a $900 pirouette-proof pair. Weeks later, Billie Eilish took Celine's $900 version center stage at the red carpet premiere of her tour documentary, Hit Me Hard and Soft. Meanwhile, Anne Hathaway and Olivia Rodrigo have yet to dance with ballet sneakers over $100, thanks to Adidas.

Latest Videos From

Timothée Chalamet might disagree, but if an art form is still actively influencing fashion trends, there's no fighting to "keep this thing alive." A-listers and I even have the strength of spring fashion shows behind us. Ballet sneaker outfits dominated Dries Van Noten, Versace, Prada, and Fendi's runways.

The best part about this It shoe? Experience in ballet isn't required to pull off a ballet sneaker outfit. So, make sure to stretch, slip on your metaphorical tutu, and take cues from the six center stage-worthy outfits ahead.

Olivia Rodrigo's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Olivia Rodrigo tapped into the sneakerina trend with Adidas Tokyos. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Adidas Tokyos were originally created for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics, but you'd think a ballerina had them sculpted just for her, pointe shoe-style. Jennifer Lawrence initially put their slipper-adjacent silhouette on my radar last spring. Then, by the time my white-and-red sneakers arrived, Olivia Rodrigo styled cobalt blue Tokyos beneath the cigarette jeans trend and a white tank top.

Giving up her gumsole treads for blink-and-you'll-miss-them bottoms was huge for the longtime Adidas Samba supporter. Naturally, I was convinced to try a pair, too.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hailey Bieber's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Hailey Bieber prefers her ballet sneakers in neutrals, and from Miu Miu. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hailey Bieber has been a Miu Miu girl for years. So, when Miuccia Prada presented her sneakerinas in April 2025, Bieber was first in line. She walked away with the Plume Suede Sneakers in navy blue, featuring branded gumsoles and stark white shoelaces.

The Rhode founder even went a little method the last two times she wore them. For each outfit, she took ballet sneakers for a spin alongside oversize outerwear and biker shorts fresh from a dancer's post-rehearsal duffle.

Rihanna's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Rihanna's ballet sneakers were fit for a girl mom. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Months before Prada's sneakerinas starred in Harry Styles's "Aperture" music video, Rihanna looked posh in the $1,050 peony pink pair. It's like the Italian label crafted them just for the girl mom—in fact, they were the first shoes she publicly wore after welcoming her first daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, into the world. Because of her, I shade-matched my pink sneakerinas to the satin hair scarf trend.

Vittoria Ceretti's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Vittoria Ceretti arrived at Paris Fashion Week in ballet sneakers, the ultimate travel shoe trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

My off-duty spring outfits didn't look that different from model Vittoria Ceretti's this season. Sure, her trench coat is Chanel, she carried a four-figure Hermès Kelly Pochette, and Prada designed her chocolate brown sneakers. But I, too, adore channeling a post-rehearsal dancer in baggy sweatpants and sneakerinas. I'll just complete my homage with under-$200 trainers from Reformation, while saving up for her $1,120 Prada pair, of course.

Anne Hathaway's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Anne Hathaway took a break from Devil Wears Prada 2 press in zebra-print sneakerinas. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Reuniting with Andy Sachs in The Devil Wears Prada 2 really brought out Anne Hathaway's maximalist side last month. She also influenced me to mix ballet sneakers and the animal-print trend into one hybrid It shoe. Better yet, she did just that with $100 zebra-striped sneakerinas from Adidas. They shared the same slim silhouette as Rodrigo and Jennifer Lawrence's Tokyos. Two-tone color combinations traded places with a pony-hair print and metallic silver stripes, though.

Billie Eilish's Ballet Sneaker Trend Outfit

Billie Eilish gave the ballet sneakers trend her red carpet stamp of approval. (Image credit: Getty Images)

My fellow dancers can't deny the French-girl charm that ballet sneakers emit. It seems that's exactly what won Billie Eilish over in late April 2026. She chose Celine's $900 Flat Sneaker, complete with black grosgrain sidewalls, and ivory-trimmed, leather toe boxes. If I lived in Paris, I'd be running errands, taking adult dance classes, and grabbing dinner in these beauties.