Popular retailer Free People is a favorite go-to for Selena Gomez, Kaia Gerber, and Taylor Swift, too. Which is why, if they're anything like us, they're probably preparing to shop the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale this week. Nordstrom discounted no shortage of Free People finds, but Swift's exact denim skirt is one of the most exciting markdowns. In particular, because the under-$50 mini hasn't sold out yet. But beware the Taylor Swift Effect.

The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale officially starts on July 18, but bargains dropped early for some Nordstrom cardmembers. Buried beneath a boatload of impressive denim sales was Free People's Emmy Nonstretch Denim Skort, which Swift wore in 2023.

Back in June 2023, Taylor Swift debuted her denim Free People skirt in New York. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When the "Opalite" singer styled the asymmetrical wrap-style skirt with a romantic Dôen blouse and Mary Jane fisherman loafers from G.H. Bass, it retailed for $88 (it also sold out soon after). From now until August 9 (or whenever Swifties inevitably snatch all the sizes), it's available for $39.99. That's right, the semi-distressed light-wash denim can be yours for less than a "Fate of Ophelia" pool float.

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Nordstrom offers the Grammy winner's exact Dôen top, too, but its scalloped neckline and poplin sleeves haven't received the Anniversary Sale treatment, so it'll still set you back $278. Just in time for Nordstrom's major markdown, Swift's platform Mary Janes dropped from $220 to $129.99, though.

Pro tip: Use the money you're saving on her Free People skirt and G.H. Bass shoes to splurge on the Dôen blouse. If we're to believe the L.A. label's celebrity clientele, including Ariana Grande, Dakota Fanning, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kaia Gerber, it will be worth it.

Swift has been a loyal Free People customer since at least 2009. More recently, the artist wore Free People pieces in the "Opalite" music video, during Eras Tour rehearsals, and even on the cover of the Fearless (Taylor's Version) album.

While Marie Claire hasn't spotted another Swift-approved Free People pick as of yet, over the next 23 days, we'll remain on the hunt for the next celebrity-vetted bargain. In the meantime, peruse other Nordstrom Free People options.

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Shop Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Free People Styles Inspired by Taylor Swift