Celebrity-beloved brands are having a moment this Amazon Prime Day. First, Gap slashed the $89.95 price tag on Hailey Bieber's favorite jeans in half. Then, Bella Hadid's Coach bag became one of Prime Day's biggest sales (if only for 24 hours). Now, the label behind Hadid's signature ballet sneakers made them more wallet-friendly than ever.

Fashion girls got to know Vivaia in the summer of 2023, when the brand's best-selling ballet flats earned Selena Gomez's endorsement. By 2025, Gomez, Amelia Gray, Charli xcx, and Hadid were hooked. The latter A-lister can't stop styling Vivaia's viral take on the ballet sneaker trend. So far, she owns the low-profile pairs in ivory, light gray, and black, but that could change after Prime Day. With limited-time savings on Vivaia shoes going fast, I've tracked down the Hollywood-endorsed styles worth shopping ASAP.

Amazon Prime Day Vivaia Deals: Yancy Ballet Sneakers

Rounded T-toe boxes, elasticized anti-blister heels, and slimmer-than-Adidas Sambas soles make the Jogger Re-Nylon Yancys the closest silhouette to actual ballet slippers. And believe or not, Hadid's entire Vivaia collection is on sale right now.

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Last September, when the Ôrebella founder first twirled around L.A. in these Vivaia sneakers' suede gray uppers and white nylon sidewalls, they were $159. Now, the Prime Day powers that be should take a bow: Hadid's ballet sneakers are $135.15.

Bella Hadid's Vivaia ballet sneakers are under $150 for Amazon Prime Day 2026. (Image credit: Backgrid)

VIVAIA Yancy Sneakers Re-Nylon Sneakerina Walking Shoes (Were $159) $135.15 at Amazon US

Amazon Prime Day Vivaia Deals: Cristina Ballet Sneakers

Vivaia initially won over Hadid with its Cristina Sneakerina, which debuted in Feb. 2025. The Cristinas are slightly more structured than the Yancys, despite sharing the same $159 price tag. The global brand fashion-ified pointe shoes with squared toe boxes and glossy satin.

Last March, Hadid doubled up on rehearsal-ready pieces with an oversize Saint Laurent bomber jacket and the capri pants trend. For Prime Day, you can style them the Bella Hadid Way for $121.64. That's over 20-percent-off, people.

Days later, Hadid touched down at Paris Fashion Week in the black Cristina ballet sneakers. That time, the supermodel gave them the French girl treatment with flared jeans and a croc-embossed tote from Saint Laurent.

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Should Hadid need another sneakerina set before Haute Couture Week next month, it's also on-sale in peony pink, ivory lace, and transparent floral print.

Amazon Prime Day Vivaia Deals: Yanka Ballet Sneakers

It seems Vivaia is feeling generous this Prime Day. One year after Charli xcx flaunted the Yanka Sneakerina in New York City, they plunged from $159 to $127.20. The elasticized, bow-tied flats are very similar to the Cristinas, except with slightly shorter vamps. That way, the suede-and-satin shoes mirror the shape of loafers instead.

Amazon Prime Day Vivaia Deals: Margot Ballet Flats

Vivaia's catalog isn't just a stockpile of sneakerinas. Katie Holmes is a staunch supporter of the brand's ballet flats. (That's a high honor coming from the New Yorker with endless grab-and-go options.)

A few months ago, she sampled spring's white maxi skirt trend alongside the $129 Margot 3.0 Flats. Beige cap-toes, V-shaped vamps, and woven gridlocked sidewalls set them apart from the black leather ballerinas on her shoe rack. Plus, her exact color combination is marked down to $109.65 for Prime Day. Talk about a win-win.

Katie Holmes's Vivaia ballet flats are more wallet-friendly, too, this Prime Day. (Image credit: VIVAIA | Michael Simon)

Vivaia came out swinging for Prime Day. With all of these sales, the brand could completely revamp your summer shoe collection—as well as Hadid's, Holmes's, and Charli's. If Vivaia is anything like Coach, they won't be this reasonably priced for long. Anything with Hadid's name on it could sell out faster than you can say, "sneakerina."