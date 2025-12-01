Black Friday has come and gone, but the sneaker sales are far from over. On Cyber Monday, two days after Hailey Bieber debuted New Balance 740s, the statement shoes resurfaced for almost half the original price.

This Thanksgiving weekend, the Biebers braved floods of Black Friday shoppers in Palm Springs, California. The Rhode founder, for one, styled any fashion girl's foolproof shopping 'fit: an oversize hoodie, black leggings, and trek-proof trainers. (Because foraging for Black Friday sales is every bit a trek.) Bieber joined New Balance's loyal fanbase in 2019, breaking in retro 990s, flat 550s, and chunky 2002s over the years. Naturally, her newest sneakers boasted New Balance's logo. This time, she welcomed the cult-classic 740 model to her shoe rack, in the rare Mercury Red colorway.

The 740s are her most nostalgic New Balances yet, mainly for their extra-heightened rubber soles, open knit uppers, and curved metallic sidewalls. Burgundy trim atop the "N" emblems, toeboxes, and arches gave them the Mercury Red name. As far as I know, she hasn't tested 740s before. Perhaps New Balance's Oct. 2024 reissue inspired Bieber's recent purchase.

Hailey Bieber turned a Palm Springs visit into a "what to buy" Black Friday tutorial. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Usually, you need a stroke of luck or a stellar stylist to follow the supermodel's lead. (See the vintage DKNY top she wore during her 29th birthday weekend.) But by Dec. 1, the price of Bieber's New Balance sneakers fell 45 percent, making it easier than ever for fans to shop her style. More than one retailer marked down the sneakers; both Journeys and FootLocker now offer the once-$110 shoes for $60.

Clearly, New Balance is feeling especially generous this holiday season—the Boston brand marked down another Bieber-approved pick. The 530 model—which she owns in multiple shades—went from $110 to $86. Bieber's all-white version is still in the three-figure range, but equally-versatile gray 530s are over 22 percent off. She first wore the dad-core staples in June 2025, alongside gray leggings and a belted Toteme bag.

Back in June, Hailey was impossible to miss in New Balance 530s. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Whether or not you've shopped Jennifer Lawrence's Adidas Taekwondos or Dakota Johnson's Nike V2Ks, add Bieber's New Balance 740s (or all three) to your holiday wish list. I'm quite familiar with the Hailey Bieber Effect—she sells out various celebrity essentials at record speed. So, trust me when I say, these won't be around for long.

Shop New Balance 740 Sneakers Inspired by Hailey Bieber