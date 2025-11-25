As a black belt-turned-fashion girl, I've always held a special place in my heart for Taekwondo. So much so, the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers earned top billing on my holiday wish list this year. On November 25, I beat Santa Claus to the punch and gifted myself the slim sneakers. How could I resist? Nordstrom Rack slashed their original price in half.

Days before Black Friday actually arrived, the retail store gifted my fellow sneakerheads and I the ultimate shoe sale, featuring an Adidas best-seller front and center. The Taekwondos I've pined over for months fell 60 percent, making my jaw drop for the second time this week. (Nike shocked me first, when Jennifer Lawrence's Nike V2Ks reached $94.) Typically, the Adidas Taekwondos would set you back $90, but buttery leather, low-profile toe boxes, and triple stripes make them worth the splurge. Now, nine months after the Taekwondos joined Jennifer Lawrence's shoe rack, they're available for $29.97.

The '90s-era trainers are just as recognizable as their equally-sleek, older sister, the Adidas Sambas. Back in March, fashion girls immediately ID'd Lawrence's sneakers as the Taekwondos. At first glance, you might mistake them for ballet sneakers—another of-the-moment silhouette Adidas is spearheading. Sure, they cradled Lawrence's feet like ballet slippers, except with regular laces and uppers seen on slim sneakers.

Jennifer Lawrence's exact Adidas Taekwondo sneakers reach their lowest price in history. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Die, My Love actor has re-worn the $30 Taekwondos on three occasions, including with a Prada leopard-print bag, a rare The Row sweater, and a vintage Fendi bowling bag. But she wasn't the first street style star to endorse them. Before Lawrence, Gracie Abrams, Ayo Edebiri, and Blackpink's Jennie styled other colorways.

In Sept. 2024, Edebiri proved they're Disneyland-friendly, alongside chunky socks and the track shorts trend. Luckily for you, The Bear star's white-and black rendition is also on sale for (drum roll, please) $30, once again.

Should you need style inspiration once your Taekwondos arrive, channel Abrams's on-stage set from Nov. 2024. She performed her greatest hits in the on-sale sneakers, plus a vintage striped top and a Sandy Liang skort.

Last November, Gracie Abrams gave the Adidas Taekwondo sneakers her on-stage approval. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before placing my $30 order, I perused Adidas's site for a bolder colorway—one I could gift my sneakerhead sister (who's also a black belt). To my surprise, I was greeted by the white-and-red Taekwondos, ringing up for $36 (60 percent-off the regular $90 listing). What's more, the Victory Blue, Collegiate Green, and Better Scarlet shades are all $36.

But in four days, they'll return to $90. Since the countdown is already on, I made things easier for you: Shop the on-sale Adidas Taekwondo sneakers below. Extra points if you secure J.Law's exact pair before it sells out—because it will.