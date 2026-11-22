If you've seen Lawrence wear a stark white, short-sleeve top over the last four years, chances are, it's from Leset. That's not to say she only sources the seven-year-old brand for neutral tees: She also remains loyal to its drawstring pants (also beloved by Kaia Gerber), oversized button-downs, and pop-of-color cardigans. But if you had to pick just one piece this sale season, the once-$78, best-selling Margo Tee is one to scoop up.
Since 2022, Lawrence has paired the 100-percent cotton piece, featuring a crewneck collar and a cropped hem, with everything from The Row jeans and rare Phoebe Philo bags to the La Ligne Colby Pants and Adidas slides. While she owns it in white and gray, now's her chance to sample the cobalt blue, fuchsia, burgundy, or brown shades (to name a few from the catalog).
The brand blessed its fans and applied a 25-percent-off coupon to the entire catalog, meaning the Margo Tee isn't the only marked-down, celebrity-supported style.
Dakota Johnson only boarded the Leset bandwagon in 2024, but her casually chic collection is beginning to rival Lawrence's. This summer, the actor beat the heat in the Nando Tank Top: Much like her Levi's jeans and high-vamp flats, its shortened silhouette and boxy neckline exuded '90s energy. Fast forward a few months, and Johnson's exact shade is $66, down from $88. It's available in white, gray, and black, making it a layering must-have for winter—and a hot ticket-item top for summer.
Leset
Nando Square Neck Tank
While Lawrence hasn't tested Leset's outerwear options, its timeless neutral trenches joined Johnson's coat rack during her Materialistsdays in 2024. As recently as last November, she was spotted in L.A. wearing the double-breasted Jane Coat. Not a single layer was visible beneath its oversized lapels, calf-hovering hem, and warm wool blend; she accessorized with black Celine boots and a red The Row bag, which complemented the less-is-more look of her coat.
Sadly, Johnson's cool-toned, chocolate brown color has since sold out, but the Bordeaux shade is available for a shocking $338—over $600 down from the original price.
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Leset
Jane Double Breasted Trench
Leset is the perfect place to stock up on season-defying staples like T-shirts, coats, and trousers. As soon as you add Lawrence's tee or Johnson's trench to your cart, prepare for prices to plummet. For more marked-down designs (which could enter the trendsetters' closets any day now), keep scrolling and shopping.
Shop On-Sale Leset Pieces Inspired by Dakota Johnson
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.