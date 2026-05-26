Zip codes aside, my Memorial Day plans weren't all that different from Jennifer Lopez's this year. We began the long weekend in little white dresses, to celebrate the start of sundress season. Once the forecast reached 75 degrees, we changed into swimsuits that matched our easy breezy LWDs. J.Lo's bikini was, of course, more itty-bitty than mine.

On May 25, Lopez wished her 240 million Instagram followers a "Happy Memorial Day," after spending hers "with the people I love." Instead of jetting off to the Hamptons, she simply put on her best bikini and sunbathed in her Hollywood Hills home's backyard. Lopez's cover up? A stark white, spaghetti-strap maxi dress from her own archives.

Jennifer Lopez gave her Instagram followers a sneak peek at her Memorial Day sundress. (Image credit: @jlo)

Two years after the Antica Sartoria style joined her closet (during a trip to Italy, no less), the Office Romance star gave its plunge V-neck, intricately-embroidered triangle bodice, and elongated poplin skirt another life. Sequins above the torso's row of cut-outs added dimension to the otherwise straightforward slip.

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Then, a band of taupe dream catchers were woven onto the cotton skirt just beyond her knees. Photos from her Italian and Hollywood Hills looks confirmed the back was completely open, offering Lopez the ultimate tanning silhouette.

She first wore the white maxi dress in Italy two years ago. (Image credit: @jlo)

It was difficult to get Lopez and I out of our respective pools yesterday. I went with a classic white one-piece suitable for my apartment's family-friendly pool. Being in the comfort of her own private backyard allowed Lopez to show some skin in a triangle bralette bikini. She paired it with a matching low-rise thong, which was literally holding on by strings atop each hip.

Always on board for a nautical accessory or two, the "On the Floor" singer chose a raffia hat, her signature gold necklace stack, and an extra belly chain just above her bikini's waistband. Knowing J.Lo, her stiletto take on the flip-flops trend wasn't too far away.

Later, Lopez slipped into a stringy, stark white bikini. (Image credit: @jlo)

Jennifer Lopez's Memorial Day looked very different last year. She hosted the 2025 American Music Awards, and delivered eight outfit changes during the three-hour ceremony. Dolce & Gabbana, Miss Sohee, David Koma, and Bronx and Banco were just a few of the designers Lopez and her stylists, Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, sourced.

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Given she's about to embark on a worldwide press tour for Netflix's Office Romance, it's no surprise she (and Taylor Swift) skipped last night's award show. And that's where my synergy with J.Lo stops.

Shop Little White Dresses and Bikinis Inspired by Jennifer Lopez