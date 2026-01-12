Naked dresses are not a trend or new phenomenon—rather, they're a part of fashion history. Jennifer Lopez proved as much in her sheer, 23-year-old vintage gown at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariell Haenn tracked down the Jean-Louis Scherrer Haute Couture design, which dates back to 2003, from Lily et Cie, the L.A. secondhand boutique beloved by celebrities. (It's behind Ariana Grande's archival Gilbert Adrien dress from last November.) The turtleneck trumpet dress didn't look a day over 20: Nude tulle served as a foundation, before brown, rhinestone-embroidered lace decorated her bust and bottom, dispersing below her knees to allow for butter yellow tulle to flare into a mermaid-shaped hem.

Jennifer Lopez's vintage gown made jaws drop at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The deep-cut dress was part of a collection filled with naked gowns. Even so, it looked surprisingly different on the catwalk: The intricate turtleneck stretched beyond the model's nose in mask form.

See Lopez's gown on the retro Jean-Louis Scherrer runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once you're done ogling at Lopez's Golden Globes gown, feast your eyes on her brown diamond drop earrings, plus her clutch covered in gemstones of the same hue.

Lopez hasn't dressed this risqué at the Golden Globes since 2013, when she arrived in a nude Zuhair Murad gown. Similar to her latest Scherrer long-sleeve look, floral lace decorated the sheer illusion lace number from top to bottom.

Back in 2013, J.Lo tapped the naked dress trend in Zuhair Murad. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jean-Louis Scherrer is a favorite IYKYK designer among vintage-loving celebrities. Last August, Amal Clooney (another Golden Globes guest) styled herself in a vintage Scherrer mini dress at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. The strapless, high-low dress—made of fuchsia taffeta—hailed from the Fall 1995 line. Its delicate drapery ended once the elongated train took over, which floated effortlessly during Clooney's step-and-repeat.

Amal Clooney proved she's a Jean-Louis Scherrer, too, at the Venice Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All this to say? Study up on Scherrer's catalog, because at this rate, celebrities are giving his label a second life at award shows.