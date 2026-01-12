Jennifer Lopez Proves Naked Dresses Aren't a Trend in 23-Year-Old Gown at the 2026 Golden Globes
It's her red carpet go-to for a reason.
Naked dresses are not a trend or new phenomenon—rather, they're a part of fashion history. Jennifer Lopez proved as much in her sheer, 23-year-old vintage gown at the 2026 Golden Globes.
Styling duo Rob Zangardi and Mariell Haenn tracked down the Jean-Louis Scherrer Haute Couture design, which dates back to 2003, from Lily et Cie, the L.A. secondhand boutique beloved by celebrities. (It's behind Ariana Grande's archival Gilbert Adrien dress from last November.) The turtleneck trumpet dress didn't look a day over 20: Nude tulle served as a foundation, before brown, rhinestone-embroidered lace decorated her bust and bottom, dispersing below her knees to allow for butter yellow tulle to flare into a mermaid-shaped hem.
The deep-cut dress was part of a collection filled with naked gowns. Even so, it looked surprisingly different on the catwalk: The intricate turtleneck stretched beyond the model's nose in mask form.
Once you're done ogling at Lopez's Golden Globes gown, feast your eyes on her brown diamond drop earrings, plus her clutch covered in gemstones of the same hue.
Lopez hasn't dressed this risqué at the Golden Globes since 2013, when she arrived in a nude Zuhair Murad gown. Similar to her latest Scherrer long-sleeve look, floral lace decorated the sheer illusion lace number from top to bottom.
Jean-Louis Scherrer is a favorite IYKYK designer among vintage-loving celebrities. Last August, Amal Clooney (another Golden Globes guest) styled herself in a vintage Scherrer mini dress at the 2025 Venice Film Festival. The strapless, high-low dress—made of fuchsia taffeta—hailed from the Fall 1995 line. Its delicate drapery ended once the elongated train took over, which floated effortlessly during Clooney's step-and-repeat.
All this to say? Study up on Scherrer's catalog, because at this rate, celebrities are giving his label a second life at award shows.
