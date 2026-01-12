The 2026 Golden Globes best-dressed list sure knew how to make an impression.

From the moment the 83rd Annual Globes red carpet began on Sunday, Jan. 11 until host Nikki Glaser walked onstage for her opening monologue, guests paraded into the Beverly Hilton ready for the cameras. Last weekend's Critics Choice Awards kicked off the year's awards circuit, but the Golden Globe Awards are where we really see celebrities embrace all-out glamour. (Academy Awards voting opens the following morning, after all—nominees know wearing a memorable look can make their case for a nomination.)

At Hollywood's Biggest Party, first-time nominees like Eva Victor and Amy Madigan set out to cement their style legacies in Loewe and Thom Browne, respectively. Debut presenters Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, of Heated Rivalry fame, turned up the temperature in Giorgio Armani and Saint Laurent. Chanel notched its first Golden Globes under Matthieu Blazy's leadership and landed two looks on this list, for Ayo Edebiri and Selena Gomez. And the night's first winner, Teyana Taylor, made Globes history in the sort of Schiaparelli dress the stage definitely hasn't seen before.

Ahead, see all the best red carpet looks from the 2026 Golden Globes. Then, start making your Actor Awards (formerly SAGs), BAFTA, and Academy Award best-dressed ballots. Chances are, we'll see these stars, stylists, and designers make the list again in a few weeks.

Ayo Edebiri wearing Chanel

Ayo Edebiri arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Interim style director Ana Colón correctly predicted the 2026 Golden Globes would be a big night for Matthieu Blazy's Chanel. No one on the Marie Claire team was ready, though, for the way we collectively sighed over Ayo Edebiri's dress from Métiers de Art collection, styled by Danielle Goldberg.

Like us, Edebiri told E! she was blown away by the collection. Unlike us, she got to take the velvet, off-the-shoulder gown off the runway and on to athe red carpet. "It was the most beautiful, cinematic show," she said. "Me and my stylist saw this gown and we were like, 'That's the one.'"

Hudson Williams wearing Giorgio Armani

Hudson Williams arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One-half of everyone's favorite (fictional) hockey rivalry arrived at the 2026 Golden Globes early—and made editors grateful they tuned in before the main broadcast.

Heated Rivalry took over pop culture so quickly, star Hudson Williams likely had his pick of designers for his big night. He and stylist Anastasia Walker landed on a slick Giorgio Armani tuxedo jacket (open over a matching cummerbund and shirt, natch) and black trousers. His unbuttoned shirt gave a sneak-peek at his Bvlgari necklace, a sign of the many megawatt fashion partnerships to come for the rising actor.

Eva Victor wearing Loewe

Eva Victor arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sorry, Baby writer and actor Eva Victor used their first Golden Globes nomination to share the debut spotlight with Loewe's newly-minted creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. It's hard to pull off red on a red carpet, but, styled by Danielle Goldberg, the chili pepper tone was bright enough to stand out amid a sea of black dresses.

Tessa Thompson wearing Balenciaga

Tessa Thompson arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tessa Thompson's brand of method dressing is more subtle than her Hollywood peers'. To the naked eye, this looks like a second-skin Balenciaga gown comprised of miles of sequins. But according to Thompson, it was her homage to Hedda, the character who earned her a nomination tonight.

"My character, she slinks around throughout the film in a green dress," she told E!. Live and in person, Thompson (and stylist, Karla Welch) let the dress shine underneath beachy waves.

Amy Madigan wearing Thom Browne

Amy Madigan arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amy Madigan and stylist Andrew Gelwicks are on a custom suiting tear. Last week at the Critics Choice Awards, she took home the Best Supporting Actress trophy in an intricately embroidered Dior suit. Seven days later, she's running it back in a dapper Thom Browne coat (with tails!). Maybe it's too early in the night to say, but it seems to me she's manifesting around win with this all-out tailoring moment. Or, to quote Colón: "She's taking it!"

Connor Storrie wearing Saint Laurent

Connor Storrie arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As promised: your second helping of Heated Rivalry excellence. Connor Storrie isn't here just because, as one team member noted, "his jawline is made for the red carpet." Storrie and stylist James Yardley secured Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello for his debut Golden Globes. In fashion circles, that's nearly as impressive as scoring a hat-trick in the NHL.

Selena Gomez wearing Chanel

Selena Gomez arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Several Marie Claire editors were typing the same Slack message when Selena Gomez arrived on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet. Specifically, they were typing the same word: "Feathers!" 323 hours of work in Chanel's atelier resulted in this custom gown set with "200 embroidered elements," according to the brand.

A black column silhouette is a red carpet classic, seen at ceremony after ceremony. Topped with those rows of feathers—and Gomez's still-dazzling engagement ring—it's something completely new, thanks to Erin Walsh's styling.

Teyana Taylor wearing Schiaparelli

Teyana Taylor arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before Best Supporting Actress winner (and former Marie Claire cover star) Teyana Taylor collected her trophy, she had to call-out her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture dress. "Wait—the party in the back!" she said, turned around to show the Beverly Hilton ballroom the centerpiece detail: a "silver-rhinestone bijou thong" peeking out from a cut-out at the back of her gown.

Earlier, on the red carpet, Taylor said the Wayman and Micah-styled ensemble looked "expensive." Contrasting the sculpted bodice and long, black train of her gown, her description is right on the money.

Chase Sui Wonders wearing Balenciaga

Chase Sui Wonders arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When she stopped by Marie Claire's Close-Up column beforeThe Studio's official premiere, Chase Sui Wonders told us how much she loves to shop vintage. She and stylist Thomas Carter Phillips didn't go the secondhand route for the 2026 Golden Globes, but they did work in her affinity for style eras past in this stunning Balenciaga gown.

While her day-to-day style can lean '90s-inspired, she harkened back to Old Hollywood in a jewel-tone green strapless number. New creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli has spent the start of his tenure diving back into Cristóbal Balenciaga's archives for heritage silhouettes and tones. The move is a perfect match for Wonders's old-is-new-again approach to the red carpet.

Rhea Seehorn wearing Louis Vuitton

Rhea Seehorn arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pluribus star Rhea Seehorn earned her Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama nomination fronting a series where her enemies all think, act, and dress the same. (That is, without any personal style.) On the show and on the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, the actor prized individuality. She told me this Louis Vuitton dress—crafted from gold brocade in the label's Paris atelier, with tailoring by stylist Jessica Paster—made her feel like a "superhero." She'll share more details in our upcoming edition of The Close-Up. For now, I have to agree that this one looks like it could channel a Golden Globes trophy...or save the world.

Olandria Carthen wearing Christian Siriano

Olandria Carthen arrives at the 2026 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The end of Love Island USA season 7 was the start of Olandria Carthen's ascent in fashion. Styling duo the Reismans followed up their star client's recent tour through Golden Globes weekend parties with the main event: a corseted Christian Siriano trumpet gown.

Commentators online have been asking if Carthen is "fashion's next It girl," and this look says an emphatic "yes." From the sculpted tailoring to the eye-popping shade of green and rows of Anabela Chan diamonds, it's the sort of red carpet moment that reads like an arrival.