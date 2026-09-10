Be Gone, Big Bags—Anne Hathaway Just Started NYFW With a Tiny Purse

In an on-trend color, too.

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Anne Hathaway brought a little purple purse from Bulgari to a New York Fashion Week event
(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York Fashion Week is just getting started, and yet it has already become a Big Bag Convention. While editors, industry insiders, and influencers zoom from one runway show to the next, the street style circuit shows no shortage of bottomless shoulder styles. That's why it was so surprising to see Anne Hathaway with a tiny purple purse in tow on September 9, the eve of NYFW.

For Hathaway, Fashion Month began at the unveiling of "auruBOROS—Urban Memory and Collective Dream," Bulgari's first public art installation in the country. The pregnant star's longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, dressed her in an airy gown from McQueen's Fall 2026 fashion show.

The sweetheart neckline became its only structured design detail, and even that was buried beneath layers of floating chiffon. Better yet, the goddess-like strapless style (which could've been leftover from The Odyssey press tour) complemented the color trend that her novelty purse tapped into.

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Anne Hathaway brought a little purple purse from Bulgari to a New York Fashion Week event

Before adding her Bulgari diamonds, Anne Hathaway arrived at NYFW with a tiny purple purse.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The jewelry brand ambassador didn't just frost herself in Bulgari bling. Her top-handle bag, the "Serpenti Cuore 1968," was on loan from the Italian label's catalog, too. Just big enough to carry her phone and lipstick, it prioritized fashion over function.

Anne Hathaway brought a little purple purse from Bulgari to a New York Fashion Week event

Eventually, Hathaway ditched the LPP (little purple purse) for Bulgari diamonds.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once inside the celebrity-beloved Boom Boom Room, Hathaway finished her first NYFW 'fit of the season with a Bulgari Serpenti Pendant Necklace, diamond bangles and earring studs, metallic gold sandals by Aquazzura, and a red-hot lip and manicure (a subtle take on the red-and-purple color combination trend).

Is the Bulgari bag an unusual choice for NYFW? Perhaps, but not for Hathaway. During The Odyssey press tour, she stepped outside her black-bag comfort zone with a moss green Valentino DeVain, a linen-and-leather Prada Bonnie, and more.

Maybe Fall 2026 fashion shows from Celine, Area, Balenciaga, and CFCL inspired Hathaway to add a purple purse to her roster. Violet, lavender, raspberry, periwinkle, and amethyst clutches painted the runways purple.

Purple bag trend on the CFCL Fall 2026 runway

CFCL darkened the purple purse trend for Fall 2026.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Purple bag trend on the Celine Fall 2026 runway

Celine's clutch was shade-matched to a statement trench coat.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Purple bag trend on the Area Fall 2026 runway

Area turned the bag trend suede.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Purple bag trend on the Balenciaga Fall 2026 runway

Balenciaga's purple purse was one of the season's brightest.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

So, while you look to Coach, Tory Burch, Kallmeyer, and more NYFW favorites to determine the It color for Spring 2027 slings, upgrade your autumn accessories collection with the Hathaway-approved pieces below.

Shop Little Purple Purses Inspired by Anne Hathaway

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.