Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Put a Vintage Twist on Wedding-Guest Dressing at Jordyn Woods's Nuptials
While Bieber went with a past-season Versace, Jenner dug deeper in Roberto Cavalli's 2004 archives.
Last weekend, two of summer's most star-studded weddings fell on the same Saturday. Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Phoebe Bridgers celebrated recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk in London. In Malibu, California, gowns by Roberto Cavalli and Versace made Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber the best-dressed guests at the wedding of Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns.
The It girl and New York Knicks star invited 250-plus guests to attend their black-tie nuptials, but Jenner and Bieber were unmissable in the crowd. First up? Jenner. Stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist tracked down a 22-year-old gown from Roberto Cavalli's Spring 2004 collection. The halter-neck number boasted some of Jenner's favorite decorative elements: massive cut-outs that stretched from her shoulders to her hips, and bedazzled detailing, in the form of bands that encircled her bust and waist.
For her finishing touches, the Khy founder used the dress's thigh-high slit to showcase her take on the naked shoe trend. Meanwhile, her boyfriend and Knicks fan, Timothée Chalamet, challenged the formal dress code by pairing a black leather blazer with matching trousers and a blue shirt.
To match Jenner's energy, Bieber ditched fresh-from-the-runway designs for another Italian label's three-year-old collection. The Rhode founder's stylist, Dani Michelle, got her hands on the black column dress that Naomi Campbell modeled in Versace's Fall 2023 fashion show. While silver crystals and sequins adorned the triangular bust and its diagonal straps, the rest of the skirt remained embellishment-free.
Understandably, given the occasion, Campbell's original accessories (patent leather opera gloves and T-strap shoes) didn't make the cut. Instead, Bieber finished her wedding guest outfit with diamond stud earrings, her beloved vintage Gucci horsebit clutch, and peep-toe slingback stilettos. Her husband, Justin Bieber, wore a classic suit and tie.
Luckily for guests with more weddings to attend this year, celebrities have been delivering enough non-bridal style inspiration to last until the season slows down in October.
For a garden ceremony, channel the floral Markarian ballgown Swift danced the night away in a week after her wedding, or the butter yellow look Carpenter wore this weekend. If the Save the Date suggests it's a more formal celebration, shop a selection of Jenner- and Bieber-inspired black-tie dresses below.
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Shop Black-Tie Wedding Guest Dresses Inspired by Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.