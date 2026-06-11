Telling fashion girls not to bring It bags to Game 3 of the Knicks vs. Spurs NBA Finals was risky business. June 8's no-purse policy had major consequences: The Knicks' 13-game winning streak ended, in part because Jordyn Woods couldn't bring her lucky bag. Thankfully, the ban was lifted by Game 4 on June 10. Celebrity row welcomed Woods's bag back right where it belongs.

Wednesday's game got a little concerning when the Knicks were down 55 points in the third quarter. It seems Karl-Anthony Towns's fiancée rubbed her purse like she was summoning a genie in a bottle, because her team delivered a record-breaking comeback.

"Idk I think the bag works..." Woods shared on Instagram. She gave the Tux Clutch Mini—a best-seller from her own brand, Woods by Jordyn—its flowers. Sure, the founder named its orange shade "Summer Citrus." One look at the top-flap tote would tell you it's more like"Knicks Orange."

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Jordyn Woods's "lucky" bag was the star of the Knicks' game on June 10. (Image credit: @jordynwoods)

The $125 limited-edition clutch has rarely left her side—or Madison Square Garden—since April 2026. It officially launched on May 15, when the Boston Celtics defeated the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Its faux ostrich leather finish, detachable shoulder straps, and elongated, east-west body were the morale boost Knicks fans needed. It sold out faster than you can say, "Knicks in 5."

Woods by Jordyn wasted no time scheduling the bag's second restock. Pre-order it now, and it'll ship by mid-August, weeks before the 2027 NBA season starts. The Tux Clutch's 9.4-inch by 5.9-inch dimensions—well under the Garden's prohibited bag size—also come in "212 Blue," the Knicks' other iconic color. The navy blue bag could grace your door step before the World Cup (the next sports event on fashion's radar) ends.

Woods by Jordyn Tux Clutch Mini '212 Blue' $125 at woodsbyjordyn.com

The best WAGs are just as superstitious as their partners: “We’re nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off," Woods told Vogue after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "At this point, I’m not risking changing anything.”

Turns out, the founder created the Tux Clutch sample just for the Playoffs, but then the Knicks kept winning. (For 13 games straight, to be specific.) “It’s gotten to the point where if people don’t see me carrying it during a close game, they start blaming me for changing the routine," she added. "So let’s just say the bag isn’t leaving my side anytime soon.”

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Woods's good luck charm made its courtside debut on April 18, when the Knicks defeated the Atlanta Hawks. Her corset top was sculpted from the same orange ostrich leather. Then, it returned toward atop flared hem of her light-wash jeans.

Two months ago, Woods took her lucky Knicks clutch to MSG for the first time. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, Woods rarely joins celebrity row without her "lucky" bag in tow. It has a starring role in her post-game Instagram photos. During the Eastern Conference alone, she styled it with a sequined pantsuit, a Knicks bomber jacket, and the skinniest Canadian Tuxedo for Game 3. It seriously goes with everything in her WAG wardrobe.

Late last month, Woods returned to her seat, "lucky" clutch in tow. (Image credit: @jordynwoods)

When Game 3 of the Finals banned all bags, Woods got creative. Her brand sculpted a take on the heeled flip-flops trend out of the same orange ostrich print. The limited-edition pair is available for pre-order for $225.

Despite all of her work, the $225 sandals didn't channel her It bag's winning energy. Here's hoping Woods gives her bag-turned-stilettos another chance. Her purse and pumps would look so chic at a post-season party with the NBA championship trophy, don't you think?