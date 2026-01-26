Princess Beatrice Styles Chunky Tommy Hilfiger Boots With a Dress From a Royally-Approved Clothing Brand
She braved Switzerland's wintry climes in the ideal outfit.
Princess Beatrice's style is regularly celebrated, with royal fans noticing the transformation her aesthetic has undergone in recent years. For a recent appearance at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Beatrice opted for chunky winter boots and a long dress from a royally-approved brand.
On January 23, 2026, Princess Beatrice had a meeting with H.E. Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Alissa, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League (MWL) and Chairman of the Organization of Muslim Scholars at the World Economic Forum.
In an Instagram photo of the pair, Beatrice could be seen wearing Me+Em's Textured Tailoring Midi Fit and Flare Dress (via @royalbritishfashion). Taking a leaf out of Princess Kate's book, Beatrice's long-sleeved dress was a clever rewear.
In an unexpected move, Beatrice forwent pumps in favor of chunky winter boots, suitable for Davos's wintry climes. The princess chose Tommy Hilfiger's Ron Lace-Up Winter Boots in Black, giving her smart dress a sleek edge. For accessories, Beatrice appeared to have a black leather bag placed next to her on the chair.
Luckily, Princess Beatrice's outfit is pretty easy to recreate, and is ideal for the winter months.
