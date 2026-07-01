Once Anne Hathaway's The Odyssey press tour began earlier this week, my Spidey Sense knew her co-star Zendaya's Grecian goddess era was coming soon. On July 1, less than a week after London's Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiere, Z proved me right by swapping superhero Christian Louboutin So Kates for the gladiator sandal trend.

The second Zendaya joined New York City's street style circuit, I could tell she wasn't in Spider-Man styling mode anymore. Christopher Nolan's feature film hits theaters in two weeks, meaning her style focus has shifted toward toga-adjacent silhouettes, fashion-ified armor, and boot-like sandals. Stylist Law Roach welcomed the Emmy winner's fans to the world of The Odyssey with an airy Khaite Resort 2027 dress and metallic gold sandals.

Zendaya was spotted in NYC wearing an Odyssey-worthy dress and metallic gladiator sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The $1,295 Millennium sandals still hailed from Christian Louboutin, of course. But glossy lizard-effect leather replaced the matte finish Zendaya and Roach have adored since 2010. From there, sets of itty-bitty straps cascaded from ankle-to-toe, each secured with adjustable belt buckles. That's what gave the red bottoms their gladiator-inspired look.

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Believe it or not, Zendaya and gladiator sandals go way back—even to her Disney Channel days. In the summer of 2015, a taller, knee-high take on the trend emerged from beneath Z's pinstripe shirt dress for a red carpet appearance. They were significantly more full-coverage compared to her latest Louboutins. Between the peep-toes and her shafts' cut-outs, they still registered as Roman arena material.

Back in 2015, Zendaya walked a red carpet in gladiator sandals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're an original member of Team Zendaya, you know she designed her own gladiator sandals with her short-lived fashion brand, Daya by Zendaya. The circa-2017 style was chestnut brown, suede, and covered in cut-outs.

Should Daya by Zendaya make a comeback, her gladiators would fit right in with Spring 2026 shoe trends. Similar pairs wrapped around models' legs during J Salinas, Regina Donde, and Roberto Cavalli's recent runway shows. Spectators even got in on the Grecian glamour outside London Fashion Week.

A model wore gladiator sandals on the J Salinas Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

They also appeared on Roberto Cavalli's summer runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A spectator outside London Fashion Week shows sampled the trend, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Euphoria star could've leaned into the cinematic side of Odyssey method dressing, but her gladiator sandals weren't costume-y in the slightest.

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In fact, any other shoe trend would've offset the free-flowing elegance of her little ivory Khaite dress. That said, I expect to see an entire army's worth of gladiator sandals at upcoming Odyssey events, and not just from Zendaya. Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and Charlize Theron could pull them off just as effortlessly.

Shop the Gladiator Sandal Trend Inspired by Zendaya

TOPICS Zendaya