Kaia Gerber's Alaïa Dress Combines a Leather Bodice With Cut-Outs and an Asymmetric Draped Skirt

Kaia Gerber is currently in Paris, France, where she attended the JR x Evan Spiegel party at Langosteria inside the Cheval Blanc Paris Hotel on June 5, 2026. For her solo red carpet appearance, the Palm Royale star opted for an unforgettable Alaïa dress and a pair of black heeled mules.

For the outing, Gerber styled for Alaïa's Bustier Draped Jersey Midi Dress, which combines a paneled leather bodice with cut-outs and an asymmetric draped skirt. The dress retails for $5,985, and masterfully pairs different fabrics and textures to create an edgy look.

Kaia Gerber wearing Alaïa's Bustier Draped Jersey Midi Dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Luc Castel)

Alaïa Bustier Draped Jersey Midi Dress $5,985 at Selfridges

The model and actress kept her accessories to a minimum by wearing a pair of black patent heeled open-toe mules featuring a skinny strap.

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Kaia Gerber attends an event in Paris wearing an Alaïa dress. (Image credit: Getty Images/Luc Castel)

In a January 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gerber opened up about what she's learned from mom Cindy Crawford. "She doesn't give out advice unless you ask," the model shared. "But if you ask, get ready, because she'll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it's hard to hear."

Gerber continued, "She's usually right, which is infuriating, but she's also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago."

With her sleek and pared back Alaïa dress, Gerber has proven, once again, she's most definitely following in Crawford's footsteps.

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