Kaia Gerber's Alaïa Dress Combines a Leather Bodice With Cut-Outs and an Asymmetric Draped Skirt
The model forwent accessories and let her outfit do the talking.
Kaia Gerber is currently in Paris, France, where she attended the JR x Evan Spiegel party at Langosteria inside the Cheval Blanc Paris Hotel on June 5, 2026. For her solo red carpet appearance, the Palm Royale star opted for an unforgettable Alaïa dress and a pair of black heeled mules.
For the outing, Gerber styled for Alaïa's Bustier Draped Jersey Midi Dress, which combines a paneled leather bodice with cut-outs and an asymmetric draped skirt. The dress retails for $5,985, and masterfully pairs different fabrics and textures to create an edgy look.
The model and actress kept her accessories to a minimum by wearing a pair of black patent heeled open-toe mules featuring a skinny strap.
In a January 2026 interview with Harper's Bazaar, Gerber opened up about what she's learned from mom Cindy Crawford. "She doesn't give out advice unless you ask," the model shared. "But if you ask, get ready, because she'll be very honest in ways that, sometimes, it's hard to hear."
Gerber continued, "She's usually right, which is infuriating, but she's also very willing to let me make a mistake that she made 30 years ago."
With her sleek and pared back Alaïa dress, Gerber has proven, once again, she's most definitely following in Crawford's footsteps.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.