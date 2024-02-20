Kaia Gerber is truly her mother's daughter, and nowhere is the supermodel connection more obvious than her latest red carpet.
The model attended the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards afterparty in a gold fringe mini dress from Celine, designed by creative director Hedi Slimane. Gerber, who is a longtime ambassador for Celine, was styled by Danielle Goldberg for the evening's festivities. The 22-year-old model accessorized her party-appropriate mini-dress with a gold clutch and strappy golden heels, making for a head-to-toe metallic moment.
Gerber's red carpet style often leans toward the more understated end of the spectrum, with neutral tones and fewer embellishments. This look seemed like a moment the model stepped outside her personal style box.
Perhaps she snagged a page from the style file of her mother, Cindy Crawford, who wore a similar gold dress to the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards. Gerber also evoked Crawford's traditional '90s glam (a light smokey eye, a touch of pink blush, and a nude lip), so it wouldn't be much of a surprise if her radiant BAFTA afterparty look was an ode to her mother.
During the BAFTA afterparty, Gerber posed next to budding style icon Ayo Edebiri, who was also styled by Danielle Goldberg for the evening. Edebiri, who worked with Gerber on the film Bottoms, took a much more casual route for the occasion, wearing a white button-down, light-wash leather jeans, and silver heels, all courtesy of Bottega Veneta.
Gerber's afterparty look proved that, although she is known for her bookworm-inspired style moments, the model isn't afraid to dabble in a shimmering aesthetic here and there.
Just last week, she stepped out with boyfriend Austin Butler for a Dune: Part Two afterparty in London wearing a sparkly brown maxi gown. Gerber styled the look with the same gold clutch and heels that she wore for the British Vogue afterparty.
Gerber's evolving sense of style is certainly something to keep an eye on. While she'll likely serve plenty more "off-duty librarian" street-style looks, this can't be the end of her glittery red carpet era.
Melony Forcier is a New York City-based freelance writer specializing in fashion and beauty. Her work has appeared in Byrdie, Brides, Allure, InStyle, and Who What Wear.
