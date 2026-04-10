Justin Bieber has the most supportive fan base, and I'm not just talking about the countless Beliebers heading out to the desert to see him perform at Coachella 2026 on Saturday. Kylie Jenner will be cheering him on from the wings, surely alongside bestie Hailey Bieber—and she's already dressing the part.

On April 10, Jenner took a break from filming pro-Bieber TikToks to share her first Coachella 'fit of the year, except it wasn't what I expected at all. She posed with a golf cart covered in branding for SKYLRK, Bieber's streetwear label, dressed in an oversize muscle tank featuring the Grammy winner's face. Where does one track down such a top? I suspect it's a special order for inner-circle Beliebers ready for an Instagram-viral moment.

Kylie Jenner was all smiles on day one of Coachella, dressed in Justin Bieber merch. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

The rest of her desert-proof 'fit felt more on-brand for Jenner, especially flared leggings rolled up to capri heights. Her already-chaotic color story took an even more vibrant turn with cerulean-blue SKYLRK slides. Jenner's no Coachella newbie, having attended regularly since 2013, so she knows to finish off her festival look with a hat, also from the brand. (She went the bucket route this time.) The Khy founder carried not one, but two totes overflowing with SKYLRK pieces, meaning there's a chance she'll wear the label all weekend long.

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Jenner isn't the only VIP getting into the Bieberchella spirit: Mrs. Bieber posted a close-up of "Standing On Business" socks, an homage to her husband's catchphrase-turned-SWAG-track.

Last year at Coachella, Jenner styled a white baby tee from her brand Khy. For Justin, though, it seems she's down to rep some merch—if it has a SKYLRK tag.