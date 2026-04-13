Not everyone can say that they closed out the first weekend of Coachella by dancing to their husband's headlining set (even if the spouse in question spent a rather odd half hour on stage scrolling YouTube for old videos of himself), but then again, there is only one Hailey Bieber. The Rhode co-founder capped off her music festival weekend with a photo dump on Instagram, sharing behind-the-scenes footage from Indio, CA, including some snaps of her family, a few shots posing in a cute yellow and pink lace mini dress (with matching blush), and a video on slide five applying a dusky rose lip liner.

Now, there are a handful of brands Mrs. Bieber is known for using and loving, but after a few re-watches of the clip and some strong context clues, I have a strong hunch that the liner is from her bestie's makeup brand, Kylie Jenner Cosmetics. In case you're not familiar, the Precision Pout Liner is a creamy wooden lip liner pencil and top-rated formula from the brand, known for it's long-lasting, matte finish. It's also perfect for creating a spring lip combo like you're a billionaire supermodel.

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber) A photo posted by on

As for the exact shade, it's harder to tell, but the beauty mogul is known for her love of minimalist, muted tones so I'd guess that she's using one of the four newest colors in the collection, Moody Nude. Clearly, it's appropriate for lip touch-ups any time of day, whether out in the California desert wind or your post-afternoon iced latte.

Article continues below

So if you're looking for a spring lip combo to take on the new season in style, there are plenty of options to choose from in the Kylie Cosmetics lineup (I'm partial to Smitten, a dusty rose hue). Add in a clear gloss or a swipe of tinted lip balm and you'll be ready to take on the day—or Coachella weekend two if that's more your speed.

Keep scrolling to snag one of Hailey Bieber's must-have lip liners before they sell out.