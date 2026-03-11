Bella Hadid pledged allegiance to capri pants in 2018, long before the pant trend's Spring 2024 resurgence. Is anyone surprised she's still loyal to them today? I'm certainly not: Once a capri girl, always a capri girl. At Revolve Los Angeles's March 10 launch event, the model proved she can't stop, won't stop styling the cropped silhouette.

Hadid walked in ready to cast capri pants in her next campaign. (She's the first official face of Revolve Los Angeles, by the way.) She wore black capris that fit her like a second skin, underneath an off-the-shoulder RLA leather jacket and a sheer lace camisole. To finish, she upped her capris' nostalgia factor with a diamond, heart-shaped pendant straight out of the early-aughts.

Bella Hadid posed at the Revolve Los Angeles party in the everlasting capri pants trend. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She ditched the jacket later and flaunted her pants' high-rise belt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Ôrebella founder has always been ahead of her time in the capri department. She revived the circa-1960 style as early as 2018, with a skintight Canadian tuxedo. Leopard-print accessories—like a bucket bag and ankle-strap pumps—had the same Y2K effect as last night's heart necklace.

Back in 2018, Hadid made her vow to capri pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hadid has never neglected capri pants for too long. By 2024, she helped usher in their renaissance with a black, low-rise Tank Air pair. (Yes, they sold out faster than you can say capris). Paired with the highly-coveted Coach Brooklyn Bag, her outfit more or less summarized the year in fashion.

In July 2024, Hadid was spotted in NYC wearing capri pants. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once warm weather returned last spring, Hadid wasted no time pulling capri pants out of storage. She celebrated Gigi Hadid's birthday in Nuovo's $107 take on on the style, which was just different enough from its predecessor. The waistband featured a wrap-style knot off to one side—almost like a capri-sarong hybrid.

Last April, Bella wore capri pants in Gigi's honor. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spring 2026 is set to be another capri-led season for Bella Hadid. Once again, the runway circuit has the model's back: Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Maison Margiela, Hermès, Akris, and more cropped Spring 2026 pants to knee-grazing lengths.

Hadid's closet clearly has enough pairs, including last summer's gingham version, to last for decades. But mine doesn't have nearly as much range. Join me in styling the Hadid-inspired capri pants below.

