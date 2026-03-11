Bella Hadid and Spring's Chic Capri Pants Trend Are Still Attached at the Hip
She wears them more than any other style.
Bella Hadid pledged allegiance to capri pants in 2018, long before the pant trend's Spring 2024 resurgence. Is anyone surprised she's still loyal to them today? I'm certainly not: Once a capri girl, always a capri girl. At Revolve Los Angeles's March 10 launch event, the model proved she can't stop, won't stop styling the cropped silhouette.
Hadid walked in ready to cast capri pants in her next campaign. (She's the first official face of Revolve Los Angeles, by the way.) She wore black capris that fit her like a second skin, underneath an off-the-shoulder RLA leather jacket and a sheer lace camisole. To finish, she upped her capris' nostalgia factor with a diamond, heart-shaped pendant straight out of the early-aughts.
The Ôrebella founder has always been ahead of her time in the capri department. She revived the circa-1960 style as early as 2018, with a skintight Canadian tuxedo. Leopard-print accessories—like a bucket bag and ankle-strap pumps—had the same Y2K effect as last night's heart necklace.Article continues below
Hadid has never neglected capri pants for too long. By 2024, she helped usher in their renaissance with a black, low-rise Tank Air pair. (Yes, they sold out faster than you can say capris). Paired with the highly-coveted Coach Brooklyn Bag, her outfit more or less summarized the year in fashion.
Once warm weather returned last spring, Hadid wasted no time pulling capri pants out of storage. She celebrated Gigi Hadid's birthday in Nuovo's $107 take on on the style, which was just different enough from its predecessor. The waistband featured a wrap-style knot off to one side—almost like a capri-sarong hybrid.
Spring 2026 is set to be another capri-led season for Bella Hadid. Once again, the runway circuit has the model's back: Carolina Herrera, Proenza Schouler, Maison Margiela, Hermès, Akris, and more cropped Spring 2026 pants to knee-grazing lengths.
Hadid's closet clearly has enough pairs, including last summer's gingham version, to last for decades. But mine doesn't have nearly as much range. Join me in styling the Hadid-inspired capri pants below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.