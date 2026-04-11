Kendall Jenner's Coachella Armor Includes Hailey Bieber's Cropped Tank Top, White Shorts, and Riding Boots
Meanwhile, the Rhode founder traded her favorite heeled flip-flops for burgundy ballet flats.
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Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are no strangers to Coachella. Unsurprisingly, the BFFs were spotted at the iconic festival's first weekend in 2026—where Sabrina Carpenter's performance proved she's a total Hollywood starlet—and they both enlisted the help of cropped tank tops.
On Friday, April 10, Jenner was photographed wearing the Cropped Cotton-Blend Tank Top from Bieber's collaboration Wardrobe.NYC. She paired the simple tank top with white denim shorts, styled with a black leather belt from The Row.
For footwear, the reality TV star wore black leather riding boots—a practical choice to attend a music festival in the desert. Jenner accessorized her sleek Coachella outfit with The Row's Nan Shoulder Bag in Black Leather, a pair of sunglasses, and a baseball cap.Article continues below
Later in the day, Jenner and Bieber were photographed together, and their outfits perfectly combined style with comfort. The Rhode founder forwent her favorite heeled flip-flops in favor of sold-out Gathered Flats in Merlot Leather from Phoebe Philo, which originally retailed for $890.
Bieber mirrored Jenner's style, opting for a low-cut cropped black tank top in place of her friend's white option. Proving they meant business, the BFFs opted for durable nylon clothing; while Bieber wore a pair of baggy black pants, Jenner chose a black track jacket.
As always, both Jenner and Bieber have delivered a masterclass in dressing for the occasion.
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.