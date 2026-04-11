Kendall Jenner's Coachella Armor Includes Hailey Bieber's Cropped Tank Top, White Shorts, and Riding Boots

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are no strangers to Coachella. Unsurprisingly, the BFFs were spotted at the iconic festival's first weekend in 2026—where Sabrina Carpenter's performance proved she's a total Hollywood starlet—and they both enlisted the help of cropped tank tops.

On Friday, April 10, Jenner was photographed wearing the Cropped Cotton-Blend Tank Top from Bieber's collaboration Wardrobe.NYC. She paired the simple tank top with white denim shorts, styled with a black leather belt from The Row.

For footwear, the reality TV star wore black leather riding boots—a practical choice to attend a music festival in the desert. Jenner accessorized her sleek Coachella outfit with The Row's Nan Shoulder Bag in Black Leather, a pair of sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

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Kendall Jenner borrows Hailey Bieber's cropped white vest for Coachella. (Image credit: Backgrid/Roger)

Later in the day, Jenner and Bieber were photographed together, and their outfits perfectly combined style with comfort. The Rhode founder forwent her favorite heeled flip-flops in favor of sold-out Gathered Flats in Merlot Leather from Phoebe Philo, which originally retailed for $890.

Bieber mirrored Jenner's style, opting for a low-cut cropped black tank top in place of her friend's white option. Proving they meant business, the BFFs opted for durable nylon clothing; while Bieber wore a pair of baggy black pants, Jenner chose a black track jacket.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber attend Coachella 2026 together. (Image credit: Backgrid/Roger)

As always, both Jenner and Bieber have delivered a masterclass in dressing for the occasion.

Shop Outfits Inspired by Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber