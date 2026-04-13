Kylie Jenner is one of one: She stuffed her Coachella 2026 luggage with SKYLRK, jeans, and rare archival fashion.

Instead of the Justin Bieber graphic tank she arrived in, the Khy founder (and stylists Alexandra and Mackenzie Grandquist) tapped into a desert-friendly outfit formula of a crop top and denim for Bieberchella on April 11—except, because she's Kylie Jenner, hers was made up of a vintage Chanel bra and Levi's jeans. The former, which dates back to 2005, came from secondhand Salt Lake City store God of Cloth; it's made from black illusion lace atop the balconette bust, back, and skintight sleeves. She styled the top with Levi's Low Pro Jeans (also seen on Kid Cudi's podcast), which are currently on-sale for under $25. Diamond stud earrings from Lorraine Schwartz finished her effortlessly-cool Bieberchella look.

Kylie Jenner posed for another Instagram-worthy Coachella post in a vintage Chanel bra. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

She wore her favorite Levi's jeans, too. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

One-of-a-kind bra tops dominated Jenner's Coachella 2026 wardrobe. The day prior, she danced to Sabrina Carpenter's greatest hits in a white Katharine Hamnett plunge piece, sourced from Resurrection Vintage. Between its iridescent sequins and matching fringe trim, it could've been plucked straight from Carpenter's costume rack. (The pop star wore a similar look onstage, except hers was by Jonathan Anderson for Dior.) Jenner accessorized with a $7,000 belly chain from Chrome Hearts (the same label behind her and Timothée Chalamet's matching Marty Supreme premiere looks), which dressed up her dark-wash Levi's with ease.

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On day one, Jenner posed in another vintage bra-and-jeans combination. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

Coachella is quickly becoming vintage-chella, thanks to Jenner, Teyana Taylor, and Anya Taylor-Joy. Hailey Bieber (Jenner's festival buddy) also got the vintage memo: Stylist Dani Michelle secured two label-less jackets from Ametora Vintage for her, plus a pink-and-yellow, lace-trimmed slip dress from Dior Fall 1998.