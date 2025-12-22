The sneakerhead community is seriously sleeping on Kristen Stewart's collection. In 2025 alone, the Twilight alum debuted over 15 new pairs, from Adidas Gazelles to vintage Nike Airs. On December 22, her shoe rack welcomed one final, surprisingly affordable sneaker she'll definitely keep in rotation next year.

Stewart's Californian Christmas began with an early-morning dog walk, alongside her wife, Dylan Meyer. However, not a single splash of red or green made the cut. Instead, she kept it casual in a navy blue crop top, low-slung sweatpants, and minimalist sneakers.

The Chronology of Water director broke in new, all-white trainers, which seemingly boasted Reebok's emblem. Leather uppers, monogrammed sidewalls, and gum-colored soles suggested they're the Glide Sneaker.

Kristen Stewart styled brand-new white sneakers for an early-morning dog walk. (Image credit: Backgrid)

February 2025 marked one of Stewart's first Reebok-clad outings, and even then, she wore an all-black pair. Perhaps Sofia Richie Grainge, a Reebok girl since 2017, inspired her switch to lighter colors and thicker soles. In late May, the now-brand ambassador modeled Club C 85 sneakers in stark white, which she's worn on repeat for seven years. Before long, green and purple pairs of Classic AZs joined Grainge's closet.

Sofia Richie Grainge is a fan-favorite Reebok campaign star, too. (Image credit: @sofiarichiegrainge)

Reebok Club C 85 Shoes $85 at Reebok

Reebok isn't the only label leading the second coming of white sneakers. In a sea of vibrant Puma Speedcats and pastel sneakerinas, Taylor Swift's off-white Adidas x Kith Superstars shined. Before the End of an Era documentary's premiere, similar shades and silhouettes popped up on Jennifer Lopez, Selena Gomez, and Emily Blunt.

Unlike Swift's shoes, however, they significantly surpassed the $100 benchmark. Now, Lopez's once-$170 Nike x Off-White pair would set you back $1,000 on secondhand sites, while Blunt's Axel Arigato sneakers ring up for $325.

It's rare for Kristen Stewart to style a sneaker this versatile. Unconventional colors and models are more her speed on the street style scene. (See her 1970s-era Adidas Rekords, ivory Adidas Americanas, and mustard Levi's Sneaks this year.) Take it from the actor: Some of your most prized trainers could be the most universally underrated.

