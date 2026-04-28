Nicole Kidman fell for Chanel's matching sets long before Matthieu Blazy mania set in last summer. Now, they're practically her front-row uniform at the new creative director's fashion shows. On April 27, Kidman offset the mermaidian glamour of Blazy's debut Cruise collection with one of Chanel's most wearable two-pieces.

Kidman was all smiles outside the Biarritz venue, and not just because she got to see the runway show before the rest of the world. I'd be beaming too if I could wear a cozy sweater set to one of fashion's buzziest runways. Stylist Jason Bolden likely helped Kidman select the taupe turtleneck and matching pencil skirt, which hasn't appeared on a Chanel catwalk yet.

The initial knit couldn't have been comfier: Its sleeves and funnel-neck seemed slightly oversize, while the fitted bodice ensured she wasn't drowning in wool. The long-sleeve was so simple, you might question if it's truly Chanel. But check out the cascading yellow gold buttons on Kidman's shoulder. Each stud boasted the atelier's interlocking Cs—a motif routinely revisited in Chanel collections.

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Nicole Kidman arrived at the first of two Chanel Cruise 2026 fashion shows in a cozy sweater skirt set. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It wouldn't be a Chanel by Blazy look without statement earrings of some sort. Kidman chose a floral, ruby red pair evocative of the unmissable studs on the French designer's recent runways. She shade-matched them to an east-west, croc-embossed flap bag, which she carried like a clutch.

To finish, the actor click-clacked to her seat in the slingback, cap-toe pumps still causing a Chanel shopping frenzy. Kidman traded last month's black-and-white pair for chocolate brown-and-noir stilettos.

A moment for Kidman's Chanel accessories. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While Hailey Bieber, Dua Lipa, and Margot Robbie prefer Blazy-stamped handbags, Kidman can't stop styling his skirt sets. Last month, she attended Chanel's pre-Oscars dinner in a skirt suit from Métiers d'Art Spring 2026. Ladybugs crawled around the long-sleeve cardigan and pencil skirt—lifelike appliqués that felt just as seasonal as her strawberry-pierced pumps.

Kidman wore another Chanel matching skirt set to a pre-Oscars affair. (Image credit: Getty Images)

An April 22 press event for Lioness brought her next Chanel set to New York City. Kidman took center stage in a tweed two-piece, featuring a plaid-esque mixture of black, orange, white, and red strands. Every edge along the collarless jacket and shift skirt fringed the tweed in true Chanel form.

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Earlier this week, Kidman arrived in NYC, wearing a tweed two-piece from Chanel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The second showing of Chanel Cruise 2026 on April 28 welcomed Kidman again, this time in a backless little black dress. The high-neck number marked a sleek detour from Monday's matching set—one that would transform from day-to-night with ease.

Luckily for Kidman, sneak peeks at the Chanel show reveal it's ripe with similar skirt sets, should she be in the market for summer film festival 'fits.