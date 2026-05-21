Zendaya's engagement ring is gold, but on May 20, she said "I do" to silver for Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 show. What else was there to do when creative director Nicolas Ghesquière sculpted a stunning silver mini dress for his leading fashion muse?

The award for most celebrity-filled Cruise front row undeniably went to Ghesquière last night. Everyone from Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt to Emma Stone and Chase Infiniti flocked to The Frick Collection on New York City's Upper East Side. Zendaya made the trip too, of course. The brand ambassador hasn't missed a Louis Vuitton fashion show for three seasons straight.

Zendaya posed inside the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in a silver mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Euphoria star stole the show, mainly for being one of the only VIPs in custom Louis Vuitton by Ghesquière. Almost everyone else wore Fall 2026 outfits. Stylist Law Roach (Zendaya's plus-one for the evening) brought the look to life, beginning with a thick, off-the-shoulder neckline inspired by an elongated, Spring 2026 style.

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Ghesquière pleated the fabric's glossy silver sheen multiple times. Then, the rest of the thigh-grazing mini remained untouched. Its silky satin swirled around Zendaya like waves, adding movement to the long-sleeve bodice with each step.

She was unmissable on New York City's Upper East Side. (Image credit: Getty Images)

That same buttery-soft silver stretched onto pointy Louis Vuitton pumps. Yes, she gave her Christian Louboutin So Kates a much-deserved night off. To finish, the newly-married woman popped on her wedding band and east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, matched its sparkle quota to diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings, and slicked her bixie haircut to the side, 1920s-style.

This Spring 2026 look inspired Zendaya's custom Louis Vuitton dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One Louis Vuitton look would've been enough to tide fans over until Z's next press tour for The Odyssey. (Its July 17 release date means she'll return to the red carpet any day now.) It seems she was feeling generous last night, though. She attended the atelier's after-party in a sportif set seen on the Cruise 2027 catwalk just minutes before. It's no surprise Zendaya gravitated toward the athleisure-adjacent design, following her latest collaboration with On.

Later, Zendaya changed her silver dress for a fresh-from-the-runway Louis Vuitton look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ghesquière loaned Zendaya a fresh-from-the-runway, cropped moto jacket, after she flashed her brand ambassador badge. Drawing inspiration from the model, she paired it with equally-shinny track shorts in the canary yellow color trend. Stark white, peekaboo boxer-esque trim emerged from above Z's elasticized waistband, alongside a brown-and-khaki belt.

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The It girl opted out of the gray bucket hat, silver ankle booties, and a monogrammed bag. Instead, she accessorized with the same stilettos and slightly-shorter earrings, also from Tiffany's HardWear line. If this was Zendaya's way of apologizing for skipping the 2026 Met Gala (and the after-party), she is most definitely forgiven.

A model wore Zendaya's after-party look on the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cruise 2027 season has been a big one for celebrity cameos. Sabrina Carpenter RSVP'd "yes" to Dior's L.A. show; Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford shut down Gucci's Times Square runway; and now, Zendaya delivered the grandest of finales with not one, but two Louis Vuitton looks. Talk about an iconic few weeks.

TOPICS Zendaya