Zendaya Shuts Down the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 After-Party in a Minutes-Old Sportif Runway Look
First, the brand ambassador went custom. Then, she went straight for the runway.
Zendaya's engagement ring is gold, but on May 20, she said "I do" to silver for Louis Vuitton's Cruise 2027 show. What else was there to do when creative director Nicolas Ghesquière sculpted a stunning silver mini dress for his leading fashion muse?
The award for most celebrity-filled Cruise front row undeniably went to Ghesquière last night. Everyone from Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt to Emma Stone and Chase Infiniti flocked to The Frick Collection on New York City's Upper East Side. Zendaya made the trip too, of course. The brand ambassador hasn't missed a Louis Vuitton fashion show for three seasons straight.
The Euphoria star stole the show, mainly for being one of the only VIPs in custom Louis Vuitton by Ghesquière. Almost everyone else wore Fall 2026 outfits. Stylist Law Roach (Zendaya's plus-one for the evening) brought the look to life, beginning with a thick, off-the-shoulder neckline inspired by an elongated, Spring 2026 style.
Ghesquière pleated the fabric's glossy silver sheen multiple times. Then, the rest of the thigh-grazing mini remained untouched. Its silky satin swirled around Zendaya like waves, adding movement to the long-sleeve bodice with each step.
That same buttery-soft silver stretched onto pointy Louis Vuitton pumps. Yes, she gave her Christian Louboutin So Kates a much-deserved night off. To finish, the newly-married woman popped on her wedding band and east-west engagement ring from Jessica McCormack, matched its sparkle quota to diamond Tiffany & Co. earrings, and slicked her bixie haircut to the side, 1920s-style.
One Louis Vuitton look would've been enough to tide fans over until Z's next press tour for The Odyssey. (Its July 17 release date means she'll return to the red carpet any day now.) It seems she was feeling generous last night, though. She attended the atelier's after-party in a sportif set seen on the Cruise 2027 catwalk just minutes before. It's no surprise Zendaya gravitated toward the athleisure-adjacent design, following her latest collaboration with On.
Ghesquière loaned Zendaya a fresh-from-the-runway, cropped moto jacket, after she flashed her brand ambassador badge. Drawing inspiration from the model, she paired it with equally-shinny track shorts in the canary yellow color trend. Stark white, peekaboo boxer-esque trim emerged from above Z's elasticized waistband, alongside a brown-and-khaki belt.
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The It girl opted out of the gray bucket hat, silver ankle booties, and a monogrammed bag. Instead, she accessorized with the same stilettos and slightly-shorter earrings, also from Tiffany's HardWear line. If this was Zendaya's way of apologizing for skipping the 2026 Met Gala (and the after-party), she is most definitely forgiven.
The Cruise 2027 season has been a big one for celebrity cameos. Sabrina Carpenter RSVP'd "yes" to Dior's L.A. show; Paris Hilton and Cindy Crawford shut down Gucci's Times Square runway; and now, Zendaya delivered the grandest of finales with not one, but two Louis Vuitton looks. Talk about an iconic few weeks.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.