8 Outfits Proving Strawberry Red Is the Ripest Color Trend in Any It Girl's Spring 2026 Closet
Katie Holmes, Zoë Kravitz, and Jennifer Lawrence have all taken a bite or two.
Celebrities are growing strawberries this spring. But the strawberry-red color trend doesn't need soil and sun. All it demands is enough room in Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes's closets to sprout.
Lemon yellow, grape purple, blueberry blue, and even tomato red aren't nearly as ripe as the strawberry shade right now. Like most food-related trends, Spring 2026 fashion shows were the first to plant its resurgence. Everyone from Alaïa and Givenchy to Hermès and Chanel propagated the not-quite-tomato tint across outerwear, leather goods, and red carpet-ready gowns.
Each outfit seedling distinguished strawberry as red with blue undertones, contrary to orange underneath tomato or vermilion. To help you visualize the subtle switch, look at Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence sweater and Dakota Johnson's barn jacket side by side. Strawberry red reads more like a maximalist's neutral, rich in depth and accessibility. Yes, tomato also stands out in the produce section and on the street style scene. But unlike strawberry red, tomato's touch of orange can feel too bold for pro-neutral fashion plates still taste-testing different hues.
It didn't take VIP fashion girls long to transplant strawberry from the catwalks to their spring outfits. Bella Hadid took a bite by the first above-40-degree day at Paris Fashion Week in March. Her polo mini dress set a not-too-marmalade standard for future strawberry styles.
April marked the color trend's peak harvest, though. Lawrence, Holmes, and even Victoria Beckham proved it's becoming more fruitful with time. An It color this popular won't be out of season any time soon. So, put on your gardening gloves, grab a basket, and take your pick of eight celebrity outfits featuring the strawberry red color trend.
Bella Hadid's Strawberry Red Outfit
Bella Hadid's most colorful Fashion Month look debuted on March 5, day three of Paris Fashion Week. She was unmissable in a collared, long-sleeve mini. Styling it with the suede, tan-shaded Prada Bonnie Bag grounded the dress's strawberry garnish in her Western-chic aesthetic. If only she had cowboy boots to replace her black knee-highs—she would've been ready for a day on her Texas farm.
Jennifer Lawrence's Strawberry Red Outfit
The strawberry red trend is in no way endemic to Europe. Come mid-April, it sprouted in J.Law's street style by way of a $790, long-sleeve polo from The Row. The shirt's rosy undertones effortlessly complemented the salmon pink shade of her sequined pants, courtesy of Turkish label Siedrés. Butter, borderline-lemon loafers from The Row added another fresh-from-the-dinner-table trend to Lawrence's plate.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Katie Holmes's Strawberry Red Outfit
Who knew strawberry red and aquamarine blue made such a compatible couple? Katie Holmes, apparently. The Dawson's Creek alum wore the red hue in button-down form, on the same day as Lawrence, believe it or not. She traded salmon for an aquamarine silk atop her lace-trimmed Dôen dress. To finish, Holmes's glove-like take on the high-vamp flats trend looked just as cozy in NYC as it would an out-of-the-city greenhouse.
Victoria Beckham's Touch of Strawberry Red Outfit
Of course Victoria Beckham was the fashion muse to make strawberry styling mainstream. She's always had a soft spot for unconventional color combinations. On April 22, she spoke at the TIME100 Summit in an asymmetrical, powder-pink midi dress from her Victoria Beckham brand. Then, she stepped into strawberry-red stilettos in the peep-toe pumps trend.
Clearly, the creative director's taste in red clothing is evolving. A few weeks prior, she sampled tomato at Paris Fashion Week, though her rare Hermès Kelly was suede and shearling-lined.
Gwyneth Paltrow's Strawberry Red Outfit
Holmes wasn't the only rich mom to board the red-and-blue bandwagon this spring. Earlier in May, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated daughter Apple Martin's college graduation in a bright, crimson-colored jacket from her new luxury label, Gwyn. She secured the $695 Sylvie Jacket's singular button over a sky blue sundress from Tory Burch.
Daisy Edgar-Jones's Strawberry Red Outfit
The white jeans trend was quite a sophisticated backdrop beneath Daisy Edgar-Jones's May 2 take on strawberry red. Her crewneck's oversize slouch made it less than complicated for copycats. Even the actor's black kitten heels, oval-shaped sunglasses, and east-west shoulder bag felt easy-breezy—if you take the purse's $4,550 Loewe price tag out of the equation.
Zoë Kravitz's Strawberry Red Outfit
Zoë Kravitz is proof you don't need to pack your spring outfit full of strawberry. Only her Sex and the City-branded baseball cap was the right shade of red on May 3.
Most of her pre-Met Gala street style set—including her Saint Laurent laptop bag, trench coat, and high-vamp flats—was actually black. A white button-down and equally-stark socks added just as much juxtaposition as her hat. Follow Kravitz's lead by accessorizing your otherwise straightforward 'fits with a pop of strawberry red on your handbag, shoe trend, or even earrings.
Rosalía's Strawberry Red Outfit
On May 8, Rosalía made her case for a strawberry-red summer in the most flattering of little red dresses. The sleeveless, scoop-neck midi looked hand-dyed by strawberries from a local Seville garden. From there, the "Berghain" singer added just enough edge—without disrupting the romantic red—with studded Mary Janes, featuring blink-and-you'll-miss-them kitten heels.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.