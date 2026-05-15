Celebrities are growing strawberries this spring. But the strawberry-red color trend doesn't need soil and sun. All it demands is enough room in Jennifer Lawrence, Bella Hadid, and Katie Holmes's closets to sprout.

Lemon yellow, grape purple, blueberry blue, and even tomato red aren't nearly as ripe as the strawberry shade right now. Like most food-related trends, Spring 2026 fashion shows were the first to plant its resurgence. Everyone from Alaïa and Givenchy to Hermès and Chanel propagated the not-quite-tomato tint across outerwear, leather goods, and red carpet-ready gowns.

Each outfit seedling distinguished strawberry as red with blue undertones, contrary to orange underneath tomato or vermilion. To help you visualize the subtle switch, look at Gigi Hadid's Guest in Residence sweater and Dakota Johnson's barn jacket side by side. Strawberry red reads more like a maximalist's neutral, rich in depth and accessibility. Yes, tomato also stands out in the produce section and on the street style scene. But unlike strawberry red, tomato's touch of orange can feel too bold for pro-neutral fashion plates still taste-testing different hues.

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Givenchy, Alaïa, Hermès, and Chanel taste-tested the strawberry red color trend on Spring 2026 runways. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It didn't take VIP fashion girls long to transplant strawberry from the catwalks to their spring outfits. Bella Hadid took a bite by the first above-40-degree day at Paris Fashion Week in March. Her polo mini dress set a not-too-marmalade standard for future strawberry styles.

April marked the color trend's peak harvest, though. Lawrence, Holmes, and even Victoria Beckham proved it's becoming more fruitful with time. An It color this popular won't be out of season any time soon. So, put on your gardening gloves, grab a basket, and take your pick of eight celebrity outfits featuring the strawberry red color trend.

Bella Hadid's Strawberry Red Outfit

Bella Hadid brightened up Paris Fashion Week in a strawberry red polo dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Bella Hadid's most colorful Fashion Month look debuted on March 5, day three of Paris Fashion Week. She was unmissable in a collared, long-sleeve mini. Styling it with the suede, tan-shaded Prada Bonnie Bag grounded the dress's strawberry garnish in her Western-chic aesthetic. If only she had cowboy boots to replace her black knee-highs—she would've been ready for a day on her Texas farm.

Jennifer Lawrence's Strawberry Red Outfit

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted mid-morning stroll in strawberry red. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The strawberry red trend is in no way endemic to Europe. Come mid-April, it sprouted in J.Law's street style by way of a $790, long-sleeve polo from The Row. The shirt's rosy undertones effortlessly complemented the salmon pink shade of her sequined pants, courtesy of Turkish label Siedrés. Butter, borderline-lemon loafers from The Row added another fresh-from-the-dinner-table trend to Lawrence's plate.

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Katie Holmes's Strawberry Red Outfit

Katie Holmes's strawberry Oxford shirt put a smile on her face, for sure. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Who knew strawberry red and aquamarine blue made such a compatible couple? Katie Holmes, apparently. The Dawson's Creek alum wore the red hue in button-down form, on the same day as Lawrence, believe it or not. She traded salmon for an aquamarine silk atop her lace-trimmed Dôen dress. To finish, Holmes's glove-like take on the high-vamp flats trend looked just as cozy in NYC as it would an out-of-the-city greenhouse.

Victoria Beckham's Touch of Strawberry Red Outfit

Victoria Beckham gave strawberry her red carpet endorsement. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Of course Victoria Beckham was the fashion muse to make strawberry styling mainstream. She's always had a soft spot for unconventional color combinations. On April 22, she spoke at the TIME100 Summit in an asymmetrical, powder-pink midi dress from her Victoria Beckham brand. Then, she stepped into strawberry-red stilettos in the peep-toe pumps trend.

Clearly, the creative director's taste in red clothing is evolving. A few weeks prior, she sampled tomato at Paris Fashion Week, though her rare Hermès Kelly was suede and shearling-lined.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Strawberry Red Outfit

Gwyneth Paltrow paired red and blue, but not in an Americana way. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Holmes wasn't the only rich mom to board the red-and-blue bandwagon this spring. Earlier in May, Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated daughter Apple Martin's college graduation in a bright, crimson-colored jacket from her new luxury label, Gwyn. She secured the $695 Sylvie Jacket's singular button over a sky blue sundress from Tory Burch.

Daisy Edgar-Jones's Strawberry Red Outfit

Daisy Edgar-Jones popped in a strawberry crewneck. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The white jeans trend was quite a sophisticated backdrop beneath Daisy Edgar-Jones's May 2 take on strawberry red. Her crewneck's oversize slouch made it less than complicated for copycats. Even the actor's black kitten heels, oval-shaped sunglasses, and east-west shoulder bag felt easy-breezy—if you take the purse's $4,550 Loewe price tag out of the equation.

Zoë Kravitz's Strawberry Red Outfit

Zoë Kravitz's strawberry baseball cap gave her away in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoë Kravitz is proof you don't need to pack your spring outfit full of strawberry. Only her Sex and the City-branded baseball cap was the right shade of red on May 3.

Most of her pre-Met Gala street style set—including her Saint Laurent laptop bag, trench coat, and high-vamp flats—was actually black. A white button-down and equally-stark socks added just as much juxtaposition as her hat. Follow Kravitz's lead by accessorizing your otherwise straightforward 'fits with a pop of strawberry red on your handbag, shoe trend, or even earrings.

Rosalía's Strawberry Red Outfit

Rosalía shined around Seville in strawberry red. (Image credit: Backgrid)

On May 8, Rosalía made her case for a strawberry-red summer in the most flattering of little red dresses. The sleeveless, scoop-neck midi looked hand-dyed by strawberries from a local Seville garden. From there, the "Berghain" singer added just enough edge—without disrupting the romantic red—with studded Mary Janes, featuring blink-and-you'll-miss-them kitten heels.