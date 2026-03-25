Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Her 'Moulin Rouge' Broadway Debut in a Semi-Sheer After-Party Dress
Introducing Megan Thee Broadway Star.
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After three weeks of intense rehearsals, Megan Thee Stallion officially made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge last night. On stage, a bedazzled bodysuit and ring leader-esque tail coat transformed the rapper into Harold Zidler, the cabaret's owner. Once the curtain closed, Megan became herself again the only way she knew how: in a semi-sheer after-party dress.
Steps away from the Moulin Rouge—aka New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre—a post-show Megan Thee Stallion signed autographs and accepted flowers like a true theatre veteran. Stylist Isiah Ahmad dressed her in a halter-neck, Retrofête number, which blended the glamour of Broadway with her saucy style.
See-through mesh served as the foundation of Megan's $2,598 "Genovia Dress," before scalloped rows of sequins added just enough coverage. The iridescent sparkles extended from the rhinestone-encrusted neckline, beyond the open back, down to the calf-length hem. Shell-shaped earrings, metallic silver stilettos, and mismatched rings shined just as much as Megan's midi under Broadway lights. Even the liquidized Lucite on her Alexis Bittar clutch followed the Grammy winner's aquatic theme.Article continues below
As a retired singer-dancer, I can confidently say Broadway performers rarely leave the theatre in anything even remotely naked. But baring it all is to Megan what landing a triple pirouette is to Broadway's best: normal.
In fact, her post-show dress was as modest as the "Savage" rapper's style gets. Last month, she risked it all at Roberto Cavalli's fashion show in a completely transparent maxi. Nothing was left to the imagination, not even her stringy black thong. Believe it or not, the barely-there dress marked her Milan Fashion Week debut. Megan Thee Stallion uses naked dresses as a way to proclaim, "I'm here," as proven by her first Broadway 'fit.
Megan is constantly inspiring fellow fashion girls and fans to take risks with their fashion, whether it be with lace-up midi skirts at the Olympics or sheer slips on Broadway. So, don't be surprised if naked dresses dominate Broadway's post-show circuit by Megan Thee Stallion's final bow on May 17. Her sartorial influence is so powerful, she could influence fellow performers to ditch slouchy sweats for good.
Shop Semi-Sheer Sequin Dresses Inspired by Megan Thee Stallion
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.