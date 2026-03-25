After three weeks of intense rehearsals, Megan Thee Stallion officially made her Broadway debut in Moulin Rouge last night. On stage, a bedazzled bodysuit and ring leader-esque tail coat transformed the rapper into Harold Zidler, the cabaret's owner. Once the curtain closed, Megan became herself again the only way she knew how: in a semi-sheer after-party dress.

Steps away from the Moulin Rouge—aka New York City's Al Hirschfeld Theatre—a post-show Megan Thee Stallion signed autographs and accepted flowers like a true theatre veteran. Stylist Isiah Ahmad dressed her in a halter-neck, Retrofête number, which blended the glamour of Broadway with her saucy style.

See-through mesh served as the foundation of Megan's $2,598 "Genovia Dress," before scalloped rows of sequins added just enough coverage. The iridescent sparkles extended from the rhinestone-encrusted neckline, beyond the open back, down to the calf-length hem. Shell-shaped earrings, metallic silver stilettos, and mismatched rings shined just as much as Megan's midi under Broadway lights. Even the liquidized Lucite on her Alexis Bittar clutch followed the Grammy winner's aquatic theme.

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Megan Thee Stallion looked every bit a Broadway veteran in her semi-sheer after-party dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As a retired singer-dancer, I can confidently say Broadway performers rarely leave the theatre in anything even remotely naked. But baring it all is to Megan what landing a triple pirouette is to Broadway's best: normal.

In fact, her post-show dress was as modest as the "Savage" rapper's style gets. Last month, she risked it all at Roberto Cavalli's fashion show in a completely transparent maxi. Nothing was left to the imagination, not even her stringy black thong. Believe it or not, the barely-there dress marked her Milan Fashion Week debut. Megan Thee Stallion uses naked dresses as a way to proclaim, "I'm here," as proven by her first Broadway 'fit.

Last month, Megan went even more naked at Milan Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Megan is constantly inspiring fellow fashion girls and fans to take risks with their fashion, whether it be with lace-up midi skirts at the Olympics or sheer slips on Broadway. So, don't be surprised if naked dresses dominate Broadway's post-show circuit by Megan Thee Stallion's final bow on May 17. Her sartorial influence is so powerful, she could influence fellow performers to ditch slouchy sweats for good.

Shop Semi-Sheer Sequin Dresses Inspired by Megan Thee Stallion

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