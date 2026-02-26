Despite having a soft spot for sheer cutouts and topless gowns, Megan Thee Stallion doesn't wear naked dresses nearly as often as Hailey Bieber or Kim Kardashian. On February 26, she finally embraced It girls' favorite form of sheer dressing at Milan Fashion Week.

The Grammy winner jumped straight to front-row styling after the 2026 Winter Olympics. (YouTube's "Megan Takes Milan" series crowned her NBC's honorary correspondent.) Megan made her Milan Fashion Week debut at Roberto Cavalli's Fall 2026 presentation—the Italian label behind her second-ever Grammys gown in 2022. Roberto Cavalli is known for challenging sultry silhouettes with eclectic prints, usually of the animal variety. Megan's entirely sheer, long-sleeve dress married the two house codes, though its exact choice of animal is still up for debate.

Bambi-ish pops of white decorated the dress's black mesh exterior. Every element—including the high neck and underwear-baring skirt—clung to her body like second skin. It was so transparent you could see Megan's stringy black thong underneath, as well as her choice to leave the matching bra at home. Clearly, she was saving her most NSFW selects for outings far beyond the Olympics broadcasts.

Megan Thee Stallion sat in Roberto Cavalli's front row wearing a naked dress and peekaboo underwear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Who needs accessories when your body-ody-ody is the main event? The "Body" rapper only chose black shield sunglasses, a patent leather top-handle bag, and ankle-strap stilettos to finish her front-row 'fit. No diamonds were needed: Her deep side-part hair shined just as bright.

Megan Thee Stallion couldn't wait to flaunt her naked dress before the show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Unless her midi made of chainmail at Gaurav Gupta's Spring 2025 Couture show last January counts, we haven't seen Megan in a dress this consistently sheer since the 2023 GQ Men of the Year party. For a quick refresher, she stole the show in an equally-see-through halter gown by Salih Balta. Lighter-than-air brown tulle draped past her plunge bust and waist cutout onto the mermaid-shaped skirt. Black lace trim, plus black and red beadwork, were the gown's only opaque elements.

Almost three years ago, Meg posed for GQ in barely-there tulle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back to her latest look. Megan's MFW festivities technically began the night prior, at the opening party of Amiri's Milan flagship store. Before going fully sheer, she tested the naked waters in a halter-neck dress crafted from chocolate fishnet. Strategically-placed floral embroidery acted in lieu of nipple pasties, but a matching G-string peeked through just like its successor.

The monochrome botanical motif returned in spades toward the maxi's ankle-grazing hem. Every once and a while, blink-and-you'll-miss-them rhinestones caught the camera's eye.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Feb. 25, Megan warmed up to naked dressing with a fishnet number. (Image credit: @theestallion)

Megan Thee Stallion touched down in Milan over a week ago, so she might as well stay put until the final runway show on March 2. With Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Giorgio Armani, and more still on the calendar, she and her stylist, Isiah Ahmad, could turn the rest of MFW into "Megan Takes Milan Part Two."