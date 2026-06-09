If it wasn't for Cardi B's halftime show outfit at Game 3 of the NBA Finals, I would've grieved the New York Knicks' loss a lot harder. Her croc-covered matching set and Super Bowl-worthy performance made up for every controversial referee call inside Madison Square Garden on June 8.

The South Bronx native went all out for her hometown show. She nailed every tongue-twisting line in "Bodega Baddie" and "Bodak Yellow," while keeping up with the Knicks City Dancers. Stylist Kollin Carter chose leather, croc-embossed pieces Cardi could comfortably wear from courtside-to-court, beginning with a plunge bodysuit. Her under-bust corset added tons of texture to the spaghetti-strap halter top. The bustier's asymmetrical scales looked surprisingly realistic when the spotlight shined down.

Cardi B stole the show at Game 3 of the NBA Finals in a croc halftime show outfit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B's charcoal gray corset was so structured, it looked like it could stand on its own. Her fitted pants seemed to be constructed from the same rough-to-the-touch mold. Each light-to-dark leg clung to the "I Like It" rapper's figure. Don't worry, though. The stiff silhouette didn't hold her back in the dancing department. Cardi's three-minute performance revealed the leggings were more flexible than they looked.

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She turned heads in a sea of orange-and-blue. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cardi B's NBA Finals outfit didn't need any help standing out. It offered as much visual interest as any of her croc Hermès Birkin bags. (It's unclear if the two-piece set her back five-figures, though.) That said, she slipped on nude Christian Louboutin sandals and the anklet trend. You wouldn't know she wore simple stud earrings at all. The Grammy winner's pin-straight hair flowed all the way down to her knees.

Cardi B went straight from her courtside seat to the stage, leaving her son, Wave Set Cephus, to watch over her Chanel It bag. I'm surprised she even brought a purse at all—“TSA-style screening procedures” banned all bags from entering Madison Square Garden before Game 3. Even Karl-Anthony Towns's fiancée, Jordyn Woods, had to leave her "lucky" bag at home. (My superstitious side is convinced that's why we lost.)

Cardi kept her Game 3 accessories to a minimum. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, being the halftime performer had its perks. Cardi bypassed security with a Chanel 25 Mini Handbag in tow, courtesy of Matthieu Blazy's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show. Dalmation-print faux fur covered every square inch of the outer body, including its side pocket duo. Chanel's iconic chainlink straps—and a clasp's interlocked Cs—laced through the zipper-free tote, drawstring-style.

The $8,400 bag looked right at home in the New York City landmark. It made its runway debut in an abandoned subway just a few miles south of MSG. You may recognize Cardi B's Chanel purse from Hailey Bieber's collection. It joined her fellow Knicks fan's closet back in February.

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Cardi B gave her Chanel It bag a close-up on Instagram. (Image credit: @cardib)

To say I'm surprised the Knicks lost to the San Antonio Spurs would be an understatement. The June 8 match-up marked the end of my team's 13-game winning streak. I believe the Knicks can come back from this, but on the off chance they don't, I trust VIPs like Cardi B to serve style slam dunks in their honor.

TOPICS Cardi B