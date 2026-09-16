Sorry, Aqua—Anne Hathaway Just Found a "Rich-Mom" Color Trend Alternative for 'Verity'

Anne Hathaway's press tour looks for The Odyssey and Verity have more in common than you might assume. Sure, the Oscar winner portrays an actual queen in the Greek myth and a reclusive author in the Colleen Hoover adaptation. But fall's teal color trend secured a spot on both wardrobe racks. On September 15, Hathaway gave the rich shade the Verity twist in custom Alémais.
Two weeks before the psychological thriller's theatrical release, Hathaway reunited with her co-star, Dakota Johnson, in New York City. While Johnson styled a less-is-more T-shirt dress from Toteme, Hathaway's stylist, Erin Walsh, layered a pregnancy-accommodating halter top over matching bottoms from the Australian label.
Beaded and fringed floral appliqués—in the same butter yellow shade as the book cover—were embroidered onto the luscious blue-green-tinted velvet. The Devil Wears Prada star accessorized the look with a crystal-adorned Bulgari bag, oversized sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and buckled black sandals with bedazzled block heels.
Hathaway originally tested the color trend for The Odyssey in July. Two months ago, she wore a delicately draped, duck blue Alaïa jersey dress worthy of a Grecian goddess on Good Morning America.
Turns out, the It color isn't the only thing that connects the two press tours. Hathaway wore Alémais before The Odyssey reached theaters, too. She must have loved the label's halter-top-and-trousers uniform so much that she went custom for Verity.
Alaïa
Jersey Draped Maxi Dress
Not only does the rich, cool-toned color match the moody energy of the film, but it was also a leading runway trend at Fall 2026 fashion shows. While Jacquemus doubled up on turquoise attire with a matching button-down and barn jacket, velvet teal adorned a corseted mini dress at Kim Shui.
Meanwhile, Valentino and Zankov added silky jade skirts with elongated trains to their fall fashion collections. Valentino styled the skirt with a cream-colored turtleneck and ruby pumps; Zankov dressed it down with a striped sweater, charcoal gray quarter-zip, and cobalt sequin shawl.
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Luckily for us, Hathaway's Verity era is just getting started. While you await her next color trend endorsement (my bet is on the NYFW-approved tomato red), put together your own green-blue fall outfits with the pieces below.
Shop the Turquoise Color Trend Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.