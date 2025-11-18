“One of my first dreams was to design shoes for showgirls," Christian Louboutin Marie Claire in an email. Over the past three years, the famed shoe designer has made that dream come true with the help of two chart-conquering headliners. First, there was Taylor Swift and her 250-plus custom Eras Tour heels, flats, and knee-high boots. Now, protégé Sabrina Carpenter is stepping into Louboutin's "showgirl" heels with her Short N' Sweet tour twist.

This week, Sabrina Carpenter is taking over Los Angeles's Crypto.com Arena for her final week of Short N' Sweet performances. Each night, she'll open the set list in one of eight customized versions of the Christian Louboutin Pumppie Wallis heel silhouette.

Sabrina Carpenter's mentor and friend, Taylor Swift, wore hundreds of custom Christian Louboutin shoes on the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Carpenter's custom Christian Louboutin heels match the cheekily retro aesthetic of her concert-opening costume, styled by Jared Ellner. The 3-inch, round-toe heels come in either black or white with a Mary Jane-esque strap. Coordinating silver or onyx glitter coats the sides and teeny-tiny heels: the better to contrast against Louboutin's signature patent red bottoms, and to coordinate with the 150,000 crystals dotting each of Carpenter's bespoke Victoria's Secret corsets.

Carpenter has worn 8 pairs of customized Christian Louboutin pumps throughout her Short N' Sweet tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For Mr. Louboutin, each of Sabrina Carpenter's bespoke heels traces back to the origin of his passion for statement footwear and the legendary women who wear it. "I started designing shoes for women thinking that every woman has a showgirl within her, and even the most serious have a playful side," he says.

Whether he's creating a pump specifically for Zendaya or completing the Wicked: For Good cast's red carpet outfits, "I’ve always loved the fact that a woman has many faces, each role reveals a different aspect of her personality, and that constant transformation has always inspired me."

There's no artist on tour this year who's more adept at covering the entire serious-playful spectrum from than Sabrina Carpenter. One minute, she's dropping upbeat double entendres in "Manchild"; the next, she's mournfully serenading the crowd with "Lie to Girls" or "Because I Liked a Boy." Her twinkly Christian Louboutin heels are the versatile touch allowing her to dance through all those numbers with head-to-toe personality.

Carpenter paired her customized heels with bedazzled corsetry by Victoria's Secret. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter only has a few more nights of rotating through her glittery Christian Louboutin pumps before the curtains close on her tour. Surely another "showgirl" will get her custom red bottoms on a 2026 tour. After all, it's the designer's dream to keep standing with them onstage.

