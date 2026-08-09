Dôen Keeps Winning Summer, One Celebrity Outfit at a Time

In the last two summers, no short has become more ubiquitous than Dôen's Iona. On August 5, it became official when the lace-trimmed style landed in the No. 8 spot on Lyst's quarterly "hottest products" ranking.

The silky boxers were one of the fashion search engine's few under-$300 items—a $37 New York Knicks cap and Skims's $58 jelly shoes were the other two—and shared the spotlight with heritage house names like Gucci and Chloé. But even before the report was released, the L.A. label, which launched in 2016, had been experiencing a summer filled with celebrity endorsements.

While Simone Ashley wore the Iona Shorts in London, where the actor lives, Jennifer Lopez, Bella Hadid, and Margot Robbie saved spots for the brand's effortless styles in their Euro summer luggage. According to Camila Morrone's recent Instagram post, she wore the brand the entire week in Italy.

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Dôen isn't "back," because it never left celebrity closets in the first place. But if you've been watching the brand's string of style victories, waiting for certain VIP-approved hot commodities to return, now's your chance to stock up. Below, see (and shop) some of summer 2026's best celebrity looks from Dôen. And if those sell out, too, peruse pieces cut from the same cool-girl cloth.

Taylor Swift's Puff-Sleeve Dôen Dress

Taylor Swift started the summer in Dôen's Ashlynn Dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift has been a devoted Dôen girl since the 2020 folklore era. Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage tested some of her favorite styles last summer, calling Dôen "the same brand I personally associated with [Swift's] soundscape."

LeSavage is also a big fan of the Ashlynn Midi Dress, which Swift wore on a date with husband Travis Kelce three months ago. Complete with blue-and-butter yellow florals, feminine puff sleeves, and a smocked waist, it's become one of LeSavage's "best summer dresses."

Bella Hadid's Dôen Matching Set

Bella Hadid wore a butter yellow two-piece from Dôen in the French Riviera. (Image credit: Backgrid)

While on a break from the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, Bella Hadid shouted her love for Dôen from the rooftop of a five-story yacht. The butter yellow Toulouse Top and Iona Short, both of which feature lingerie-looking lace trim, doubled as the supermodel's swimsuit cover-up.

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Since the drawstring tank top is almost sold out, might I suggest the slightly more wallet-friendly Henri instead? Bonus: Swift owns the same style in white cotton poplin.

Lily James's Dôen Dress

Lily James styled a white Dôen dress during Wimbledon 2026. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, Lily James returned to Wimbledon in tennis whites, but with a twist. She wore Dôen's Emerence Dress, which splashed black polka dots atop a ruffled cream-colored base. Though Wimbledon ended weeks ago, the under-$500 sundress would look just as chic at the 2026 US Open.

Margot Robbie's Dôen Skirt Set

Margot Robbie wore a butter yellow Dôen look all around Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Dôen's lace-trimmed, butter yellow styles appeared across more celebrity looks. Last month in Paris, Margot Robbie followed Hadid's lead in the spaghetti-strap Loure Camisole and the satin Giulietta Skirt. Chanel's new east-west Shopping Bag and the Mary Janes trend gave her Dôen two-piece the Parisian treatment.

Simone Ashley's Lace-Trimmed Dôen Shorts

Simone Ashley elevated her dog walking look with Dôen's Iona Shorts. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not only do Dôen designs look effortless, but they're also as grab-and-go as it gets on a scorching summer day. Simone Ashley proved as much on a London walk with her dog, stacking the cool-blue Iona Shorts under a graphic tee and Chanel's bottomless 22 tote.

Camila Morrone's Babydoll Dôen Dress

Camila Morrone wore Dôen on repeat in Italy. (Image credit: @camilamorrone)

Late last month, Camila Morrone brought not one, not two, but three summery styles from Dôen to Italy. All of them earned the spotlight in her Instagram post, including the babydoll Suzette Dress. The Daisy Jones & the Six actor chose peach pink, but it's also available in aquamarine.

Selena Gomez's Floral Dôen Dress

Selena Gomez's Dôen dress isn't too different from Swift's. (Image credit: @selenagomez)

Something tells me Swift put Dôen's whimsical dresses on friend Selena Gomez's radar. This summer, the Rare Beauty founder dressed up her Ugg slippers with the Quinette Dress. Setting the floral shade switch aside, its effortless silhouette is quite similar to Swift's Ashlynn style.