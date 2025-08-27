I've barely turned off my TV since the US Open began on August 18. Once, I queued up Love Is Blind: UK and missed Venus Williams in custom Khaite, a.k.a. one of the best celebrity looks at the 2025 US Open. Safe to say, I learned my lesson.

The thought of missing another fashion moment haunts me. Now, I always have one eye on center court and the other on the VIP section. New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was noticeably fashion muse-free until August 24. Finally, the nail-biting singles matches brought in the crowds. On weekend one, the Arthur Ashe Stadium stands showcased Vera Wang, Brittany Snow, and Tina Knowles within a sea of tennis whites.

If A-listers didn't go the traditional tennis-core route, they embraced vintage-inspired prep. See: Maude Apatow in a sleek Marc Jacobs dress straight out of the '50s. A few rows north, Sarah Pidgeon channeled Carolyn Bessette Kennedy in a pinstripe button-down and Fall 2025's indigo denim trend.

Sarah Pidgeon served Carolyn Bessette Kennedy realness in the Dobel Tequila suite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thankfully, the US Open is far from over. Similar to Wimbledon 2025, the tennis tournament—and its refined daytime aesthetic—will dominate my Instagram timeline from now until September 7.

However, Wimbledon and the US Open are on opposite ends of the tennis style spectrum. In July, the London championship called for midi-length dresses, three-piece suits, and sun hats. During the US Open, you'll see more casual country club attire. Think shirt dresses, espadrille flats, and an Hermès Birkin bag or two—basically anything Zendaya's Tashi Duncan would wear in Challengers.

Ahead, scroll through the best celebrity style serves at this year's competition (so far). While you're at it, shop their Open-worthy pieces, whether or not you scored tickets.

Olivia Munn & John Mulaney

Olivia and John were pure couple goals at the US Open. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney matched each other's energy in polished daywear. Munn, for one, was the picture of elegance in a cream high-neck mini dress, which bared a striking resemblance to this Aritzia find.

Bridget Moynahan

The Blue Bloods star endorsed the V-neck's return. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bridget Moynahan took cues from her Sex and the City character's posh closet in white and cream picks. Her wide-leg trousers, for example, felt right up Natasha's alley.

Banana Republic High-Rise Modern Straight Refined Pant $100 at Banana Republic

Paige DeSorbo

Paige's 736,000 TikTok followers saw her tennis reds first. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Is it truly a summer 2025 affair if flip-flops weren't involved? On day nine, Paige DeSorbo looked every bit the It girl in a Rowen Rose polo mini dress and Hailey Bieber-ish kitten heel thongs.

Rowen Rose Polo Mini Dress $462 at Revolve

Chase Sui Wonders

Chase Sui Wonders was all smiles at her first US Open. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Studio actor made her US Open debut on day eight, wearing a pinstripe mini dress. Its neckline and drop waist were both lined with matching ruffles. Miu Miu's Matelassé Hobo Mini Bag upped her all-black look to four-figure status.

Miu Miu Wander Matelassé Nappa Leather Hobo Mini Bag $2,100 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Sarah Pidgeon

Sarah stole the show inside the Dobel Tequila box. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The American Love Story star channeled her character, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, in a pinstripe button-down on August 24. In true Kennedy form, she tucked it into dark-wash jeans, cinched with a brown leather belt. A pink beverage acted as her only accessory.

Maude Apatow

The Euphoria star endorsed an eggplant renaissance this fall. (Image credit: Moet & Chandon)

Inside the Moët & Chandon box on day eight, Maude Apatow posed for an unofficial step-and-repeat in an eggplant Marc Jacobs dress. Her V-neck mini's only tennis-y detail was an itty-bitty bow atop the bodice.

Vera Wang

A mesh Alaïa bag was the star of Vera's off-court combo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Vera Wang clearly has season tickets to the US Open—she's rarely missed a match since 2014. On day seven, she returned to the blue carpet, this time in a satin slip dress and a $2,190 Alaïa handbag.

Alaïa Mina 20 Tote Bag in Vienne Perforated Leather $2,190 at Neiman Marcus

Maria Sharapova

The tennis legend tapped Nike Atelier for her all-black attire. (Image credit: Getty Images)

36 hours after being inducted into the Tennis Hall of Fame, Maria Sharapova attended day eight in custom Nike Atelier. She made a case for tennis black in a pleated maxi skirt, a collarless wrap blazer, and patent leather sneakers.

Eileen Fisher Washable Flex Ponte High Collar Vest $248 at Eileen Fisher

Brittany Snow

Brittany clearly understood the tennis dressing assignment. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brittany Snow's The Hunting Wives press tour concluded just in time for the US Open. On day eight, she visited the IHG suite in a button-down little white dress, plus gold peep-toe mules.

More To Come Anwen Mini Dress $88 at Revolve

Lisa Leslie

Lisa Leslie brought casual-cool style to the Open. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sharapova wasn't the only attendee in sneakers on day eight. Basketball legend Lisa Leslie went with the Nike Cortez model in white with green arrows. (You may recognize the retro silhouette from Dakota Johnson's Materialists costume rack.) They added a sporty twist to her silk Louis Vuitton dress.

Nike Nike Cortez Leather Men's Shoes $77 at NIKE

Tina Knowles

Beyoncé's mother turned heads in stark white lace. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Cécred co-founder arrived at the 2025 US Open in a delightful twist on tennis whites. Instead of a pleated skirt and polo shirt, Tina Knowles opted for a two-piece made of oversize floral lace.

Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg

While I await a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sighting, this celebrity couple brought their style A-game. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Couples' style at the US Open almost always involves coordinating tennis whites. Paul Wesley and Natalie Kuckenburg started the 2025 chapter with a white shirt and black slacks (for him) and a fold-over white dress (for her).