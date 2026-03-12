Attention, Sex and the City fans. No need to queue up the 2008 film's opening scene to see Sarah Jessica Parker's first dress: Zendaya just gave the little white dress its red carpet debut at the 2026 Essence Black Women in Hollywood event.

Marking her first official red carpet since the 2025 Met Gala, Zendaya and Law Roach returned to reclaim their styling crowns on March 12. Z showed out in "one of the most iconic dresses in movie history," in Roach's words. The vintage Caché dress—including a single strap, ruched center, and thigh-high slit—looked custom-made for Zendaya. Roach confirmed he "found it," it being Parker's exact number, down to the oversize 3D floral appliqué atop her shoulder. Gold-flaked feathers sprouted out from the rose's center, before stretching onto the dress's bust and waist. There's even more history than the SATC reference: It's also a replica of the Eugene Alexander dress worn by Whitney Houston in 1987.

Zendaya sourced Carrie Bradshaw's closet for a vintage little white dress worn by Sarah Jessica Parker in 2008's Sex and the City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sarah Jessica Parker styled the LWD in true early-aughts form. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Carrie-ness of it all stopped there: Zendaya traded Parker's Christian Dior Gladiator Sandals for her go-to Christian Louboutin So Kates. The Euphoria actor's arm was also noticeably missing one Barneys shopping bag and a canary yellow clutch. Instead, she flaunted a new wedding band—her second one this week—from Cartier.

On Tuesday, Zendaya attended Louis Vuitton's Fall 2026 fashion show with a studded, $3,050 Cartier ring on that finger. This time, she switched out her Jessica McCormack east-west diamond in favor of Cartier's $4,100 Extra-Large Trinity Ring. (At this rate, she'll have a wedding ring collection to rival Victoria Beckham's 15 sparklers in no time.) The ring matched her mixed-metal, $7,500 Trinity Earrings, also from Cartier. Zendaya's Cartier Love Bracelet, on the other hand, was just 18k yellow gold.

Appreciate her new Cartier wedding band up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Zendaya paid homage to SJP's Carrie Bradshaw. During the 2024 Challengers press tour, she and Roach got their hands on a vintage Vivienne Westwood Spring 1994 skirt set. Parker wore a similar Vivienne Westwood mini skirt—featuring the same back feather bustle—in Season 4 of Sex and the City.

Two Aprils ago, Zendaya promoted Challengers in another homage to Carrie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It seems Zendaya plans on continuing her bridal style streak, even if she has to track down an almost 20-year-old white dress to do so. If her red carpet looks are this wedding-inspired before The Drama press tour begins, I, for one, can't wait to see the star in full bridal mode. (She plays a bride in crisis in the thriller-comedy.) It's the closest I'll get to seeing her in a wedding gown, so I'm soaking up every moment.