Sydney Sweeney may be fresh off a breakup with her former fiancé, but that didn't stop her from pulling what is essentially a wedding dress for her latest red carpet appearance. On April 1, the Anyone But You actor posed for the paparazzi at CinemaCon wearing a two-piece champagne satin corset set from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2025 RTW runway. Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft is something of a wunderkind in the alt-bridal space, and one of his many specialities are gorgeously made, inclusively sized corsets.

Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney's stunning drop-waist look seamlessly combined a waist-accentuating strapless bodice with exposed boning and a matching floor-length pencil skirt. For an added snatch in all the right places, her column skirt was cinched with a low-slung matching champagne satin belt and secured with silver hardware.

Sydney Sweeney wears an off-white satin Wiederhoeft corset dress from the alt-bridal designer's Spring/Summer 2025 RTW collection. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wiederhoeft Wiederhoeft Wasp Strapless Recycled-Satin Bustier Top $4,500 at NET-A-PORTER

On the runway, Wiederhoeft accessorized the stunning gown with silver hoop earrings and pointy black patent pumps and two chrome chain necklaces. Here, Sweeney opted instead for V-cut taupe leather slingback heels from Jimmy Choo—a sculptural, mushroom-colored stiletto style dubbed the Isa 95.

Sydney Sweeney accessorizes her anti-bridal gown with taupe slingback heels from Jimmy Choo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jimmy Choo Jimmy Choo Isa 95 $975 at Jimmy Choo

Mejuri Mejuri Chunky Large Hoops $148 at Mejuri

Sweeney finished her post-breakup serve with a long mane of silky blonde waves, glossy beige-pink, and a dusting of just-pinched pink blush. Her nails were painted a nude-pink putty color in a revival of last year's mannequin manicure trend.

Sydney Sweeney styles her drop-waist dress with nude nails and flowing waves (Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, wearing a wedding dress to your first big press event as a freshly liberated woman is something only a real-life rom-com character would think to do. It's giving Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress, quite frankly. Kudos to Sydney Sweeney for committing to the bit.

