Sydney Sweeney's Anti-Bridal Champagne Corset Dress Says the Best Revenge Is Living Well
The newly single star looked snatched in a strapless Wiederhoeft look at CinemaCon.
Sydney Sweeney may be fresh off a breakup with her former fiancé, but that didn't stop her from pulling what is essentially a wedding dress for her latest red carpet appearance. On April 1, the Anyone But You actor posed for the paparazzi at CinemaCon wearing a two-piece champagne satin corset set from Wiederhoeft's Spring 2025 RTW runway. Designer Jackson Wiederhoeft is something of a wunderkind in the alt-bridal space, and one of his many specialities are gorgeously made, inclusively sized corsets.
Styled by Molly Dickson, Sweeney's stunning drop-waist look seamlessly combined a waist-accentuating strapless bodice with exposed boning and a matching floor-length pencil skirt. For an added snatch in all the right places, her column skirt was cinched with a low-slung matching champagne satin belt and secured with silver hardware.
On the runway, Wiederhoeft accessorized the stunning gown with silver hoop earrings and pointy black patent pumps and two chrome chain necklaces. Here, Sweeney opted instead for V-cut taupe leather slingback heels from Jimmy Choo—a sculptural, mushroom-colored stiletto style dubbed the Isa 95.
Sweeney finished her post-breakup serve with a long mane of silky blonde waves, glossy beige-pink, and a dusting of just-pinched pink blush. Her nails were painted a nude-pink putty color in a revival of last year's mannequin manicure trend.
Honestly, wearing a wedding dress to your first big press event as a freshly liberated woman is something only a real-life rom-com character would think to do. It's giving Princess Diana's iconic revenge dress, quite frankly. Kudos to Sydney Sweeney for committing to the bit.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
