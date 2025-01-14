The NuFace Fix Microwand Erased My Fine Lines In Under Five Minutes

There are facial tools and then there’s NuFace, the créme de la créme of microcurrent devices . Starting in 2005 as an in-office treatment only, the brand has grown from the signature facial tools to include topical skincare products as well as tools for the body. That being said, its hero category remains the same: the facial tools, also known as the Trinity+ line. There are now numerous iterations available, the latest being the Fix MicroWand, which launched today, Jan. 14.

Coming in at $195, this tool is meant to deliver serious impact in a sleek, easy-to-use tool. “This product is meant to deliver instant results to those targeted areas around the eyes, lips, and on facial fine lines,” NuFace CEO, Tera Peterson, tells Marie Claire. “It’s taking the microcurrent that my mom has been working with since the ‘80s and continuing to make it more accessible.”

I’m already a self-proclaimed lover of my Trinity+ device, but with my wedding coming up, I had to see if the Fix would be the perfect addition to my getting-ready routine for the big day. Keep reading to learn if the NuFace Fix Microwand is worth adding to your skincare device collection.

NuFace Fix Microwand Technology

A microcurrent devices use electricity to stimulate the facial muscles. Just like a workout, with prolonged use microcurrent devices can tone the muscles of the face for tighter, lifted, and more contoured-looking appearance.

Depending on the type of device being used, the maximum amount of microcurrent typically allowed in an at-home device is somewhere around 300 microamps and can go up to 500. Compared to the Trinity, which has 340 microamps, the Fix has 225. The fact that it's less than half the size of the Trinity but is still so effective is definitely noteworthy—I was expecting half the power, so this was a pleasant surprise. It doesn't feel like you're sacrificing value to reach a more affordable price, as long as you have a specific area to target, rather than general lifting or sculpting. Keep reading to see editor reviews and to shop the new wand for yourself.

Marie Claire Editor Reviews

Ariel Baker shows off her NuFace Fix results. (Image credit: Ariel Baker)

“My results using the Fix device weren’t as drastic as the ones with the Trinity, but that was something that I expected going into my treatment given that I'm targeting specific areas of the face rather than the whole face. I focused a bit more on whether or not I'd see changes around my smile lines, as well as my under-eyes and lips.

As far as lasting results, the latter area is where I saw the most significant difference. I will note that I got lip filler about a year ago but when I used the tool around my mouth it was almost like it got re-activated—it wasn’t necessarily that super juicy swelling you get after a fresh round of injections, but more like that plumpness that you get when you filler finally settles after a few days. It was a noticeable volume, (which I noted would be perfect for a crisp lip liner application on my wedding morning), and the difference lasted for about an hour.

I saw the least amount of difference with my under-eyes, but the tool is best for depuffing that area and I have always had the opposite problem—a lack of volume—so there’s never been much to remove when it comes to that area of my face.

On my smile lines, I noticed them looking a bit more blurred than usual, but once I started laughing and talking again, they were back in full force. That being said, the NuFace’s best results come with continued use, so I’m interested in seeing what that area looks like after a few months.”

“My skincare and wellness routine is one of the first things to get cut when I feel too busy to function—which is how I felt when Nuface’s new wand landed on my desk. But while my red light mask gets dusty in its stand and my sauna blanket goes untouched, I’m actually pretty consistent with this little tool. A three-minute treatment feels like a lot less of a time commitment for so much payoff. Every other night before bed (and after cleansing my face), I apply the serum to my forehead and run the device in short horizontal and vertical motions. It vibrates a little but doesn’t feel *too* intense. So far, the fine lines I usually hide beneath my bangs have faded slightly after consistent use. I like that I have the option to use it near my eyes and lips if I need to, too. I’ve started looking forward to my at-home sessions, enough that I wouldn’t cut them from my lineup again.”