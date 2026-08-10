Jennifer Garner Endorses This Hybrid Sandals Trend for End-of-Summer Styling

Between the viral heel caps at the Cruise 2026 show and the beanstalk stilettos on the Couture Fall 2026 runway, Chanel keeps outdoing itself in the freaky footwear department. Even more practical pairs from creative director Matthieu Blazy—like Jennifer Garner's heeled slingback sandals—offer unconventional twists on timeless shoe trends.

On August 9, the 13 Going On 30 actor took her newest luxury purchase for a spin around Santa Monica, California. To complement the Chanel heels, Garner styled a black long-sleeve V-neck sweater and a floral-print midi skirt with scalloped lace from Prada.

Though not featured on the runway, the multi-strap sandals are from the Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 collection. However, that didn't stop the three-inch heels from earning Garner's endorsement. Knowing her, a footwear collector with a penchant for hybrid pairs, she was drawn to their ability to give slingbacks the summer peep-toe treatment.

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Jennifer Garner was spotted in Santa Monica wearing Chanel's take on the slingback sandal trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Garner's allegiance to Chanel dates back almost two decades. So, it's no surprise she sourced the French fashion house for another sleek accessory for the same look.

As a handbag, she chose a quilted $7,000 tote, lined with burgundy leather and featuring the signature interlocking Cs, from the same Métiers d'Art collection. Despite its autumnal color combination, Garner is already getting her money's worth.

During the Spring/Summer 2026 circuit, Chanel wasn't the only label to prove the It-shoe potential of slingback sandals. Miu Miu, Toteme, Dior, and more slashed the toe boxes off of ankle-hugging styles.

Slingback sandals debuted on Dior's Spring 2026 runway, too. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

See how the strap continues beyond Toteme's open toes? (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Miu Miu added some texture to the shoe trend. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Now, everyone from Sabrina Carpenter to Tate McRae is spending the dog days of summer wearing the hybrid shoe trend. Luckily for fans of the silhouette, Marie Claire scouted similar slingback sandals that don't require a trip to a Chanel flagship store.

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Shop Slingback Sandal Heels Inspired by Jennifer Garner