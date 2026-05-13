The Hybrid Mary Janes Trend Replacing Sandals in Simone Ashley's 2026 Cannes Film Festival Wardrobe
Everyone is upping their French Riviera shoe game.
The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is already bringing out the best in VIP-approved shoe trends. So far, Heidi Klum strutted through the French Riviera in soft loafers, Ruth Negga took her red carpet turn in peep-toe pumps, and on May 13, Simone Ashley checked into the Hôtel Martinez wearing slingback Mary Janes. See? Cannes footwear is only getting freakier by the minute.
The Bridgerton star waited until day two to join fellow A-listers Demi Moore, Maura Higgins, and Alexandra Leclerc in the French Riviera. Before hitting the Croisette, paparazzi captured her fresh-from-the-airport outfit, starring Toteme's $620 Satin Slingback Mary Janes.
The flats began like most Mary Janes: with low vamps and the skinniest of buckled straps across each upper. Lustrous silk satin automatically elevated the shoe trend to red carpet levels of elegance. But they weren't traditionally timeless, so to speak.
Satin sidewalls transformed into thick slingbacks atop heel-revealing cut-outs. This subtle twist made Ashley's Mary Janes just as seasonal as any 2026 sandal trend on the market. From behind, you might even assume they're an open-toe pair. Sporting shoes with only open backs cuts in half the chances of sand sneaking into her soles.
Most of Ashley's day one outfit came from Toteme, including her easy-breezy little white dress. The scoop-neck mini's knit viscose was crinkled intentionally—it wasn't just the aftermath of a 12-hour flight supposedly from L.A. She can thank her first-class seat for any creases on her $2,400 Toteme trench coat, though. The same silky satin atop her slingback Mary Janes turned stark white on her ankle-grazing outerwear.
To finish, the Devil Wears Prada 2 actor traded legitimate luggage for an essentials-only personal item, courtesy of Tod's. Similar to her shoes, an extra strap decorated the $2,825 top-handle purse. This one tapped into the belt bag trend, similar to the celebrity-beloved Prada Bonnie.
Today's fashion girls are having a very Mary Jane spring—and none of them mimic the pairs you know and love. Far from the clear-blue ocean in Cannes, Jennifer Lawrence remained loyal to Mary Jane sneakers, while Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez tested different backless sub-genres. There's a lesson to be learned here. To make a borderline-overdone shoe trend feel fresh, just flip one familiar element on its head.
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.