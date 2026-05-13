The 2026 Cannes Film Festival is already bringing out the best in VIP-approved shoe trends. So far, Heidi Klum strutted through the French Riviera in soft loafers, Ruth Negga took her red carpet turn in peep-toe pumps, and on May 13, Simone Ashley checked into the Hôtel Martinez wearing slingback Mary Janes. See? Cannes footwear is only getting freakier by the minute.

The Bridgerton star waited until day two to join fellow A-listers Demi Moore, Maura Higgins, and Alexandra Leclerc in the French Riviera. Before hitting the Croisette, paparazzi captured her fresh-from-the-airport outfit, starring Toteme's $620 Satin Slingback Mary Janes.

Simone Ashley arrived at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival with slingback Mary Janes as her plus-one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The flats began like most Mary Janes: with low vamps and the skinniest of buckled straps across each upper. Lustrous silk satin automatically elevated the shoe trend to red carpet levels of elegance. But they weren't traditionally timeless, so to speak.

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Satin sidewalls transformed into thick slingbacks atop heel-revealing cut-outs. This subtle twist made Ashley's Mary Janes just as seasonal as any 2026 sandal trend on the market. From behind, you might even assume they're an open-toe pair. Sporting shoes with only open backs cuts in half the chances of sand sneaking into her soles.

Toteme Slingback Satin Mary Janes Black $620 at Toteme

Most of Ashley's day one outfit came from Toteme, including her easy-breezy little white dress. The scoop-neck mini's knit viscose was crinkled intentionally—it wasn't just the aftermath of a 12-hour flight supposedly from L.A. She can thank her first-class seat for any creases on her $2,400 Toteme trench coat, though. The same silky satin atop her slingback Mary Janes turned stark white on her ankle-grazing outerwear.

To finish, the Devil Wears Prada 2 actor traded legitimate luggage for an essentials-only personal item, courtesy of Tod's. Similar to her shoes, an extra strap decorated the $2,825 top-handle purse. This one tapped into the belt bag trend, similar to the celebrity-beloved Prada Bonnie.

Ashley channeled the black-and-white red carpet trend in Cannes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Today's fashion girls are having a very Mary Jane spring—and none of them mimic the pairs you know and love. Far from the clear-blue ocean in Cannes, Jennifer Lawrence remained loyal to Mary Jane sneakers, while Jennifer Garner and Selena Gomez tested different backless sub-genres. There's a lesson to be learned here. To make a borderline-overdone shoe trend feel fresh, just flip one familiar element on its head.

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Shop Slingback Mary Janes Inspired by Simone Ashley