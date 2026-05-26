Jennifer Garner is remixing both the on and off-duty sections of my summer shoe rack. It all started two weeks ago, when her hybrid Mary Jane heels inspired my wedding guest dress styling. On May 24, she appealed to my sporty side with a summery take on the chunky sneakers trend, a plot twist during the Hollywood-wide ballet sneaker takeover.

Garner got a head start on Memorial Day dressing last Sunday by wearing red, white, and blue in one errands outfit. She fulfilled her "white" quota with anti-slim running shoes from Brooks. It's Garner's favorite sneaker brand whether she's running a 5k or soaking up some sun on a boat. What's less clear is which model she went actually wore—she owns so many podiatrist-approved pairs from the Seattle-based brand, it's hard to tell them apart.

I do know the white, worn-in sneakers met every requirement on the sneakerhead's checklist. The uppers were sculpted from a breathable, sock-like base, each sole bulked up to two inches, and coral-colored treads added a splash of summer to the otherwise simple shade. They put comfort first alongside a strawberry red T-shirt and cuffed jeans, plus they endorsed the white sneakers revival. (Hailey Bieber did it first in bleached ballet sneakers, though.)

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Jennifer Garner was spotted in L.A. wearing the chunky sneakers trend beneath cuffed jeans. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

It's surprising Brooks has become such a juggernaut in the chunky sneaker department, given the brand got its start designing ballet slippers in 1914. Garner has been a loyal Brooks shopper since 2020, right alongside Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon. Last weekend's sneakers might be Garner's most minimalist—the actor's closet also contains Brooks trainers in neon orange, violet, cobalt blue, and various multi-color combinations. She typically reserves them for jeans or leggings outfits, which she curates without a stylist. Last fall, she even dressed up black Brooks sneakers with a striped, coastal-chic sweater.

If Garner's looking to expand her sneaker styling repertoire even more, she should take cues from Kendall Jenner and Bieber. The It girls are constantly rotating between equally-chunky trainers from Asics and New Balance. Sleek athleisure sets, the windbreaker trend, and even Chanel's Maxi Flap Bag have all taken their dad-core sneakers to new, effortlessly luxe heights. Garner's most recent sneakers would look so polished and Pilates-ready with a four-figure Chanel bag, right?

Shop the Chunky Sneakers Trend Inspired by Jennifer Garner

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