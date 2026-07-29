While the rest of society has been staying indoors, running our ACs at a comfortable 78 degrees, and trying to stay cool, Jennifer Lopez has been working hard. She's spent much of this record-breaking, blackout-inducing, global heat wave trying to cement the status of her favorite, toe-forward shoe trend. And I dare say she's succeeded.

Time after time, the pop star has stepped out—weather be damned—wearing the same pair of clear lucite mules, essentially dubbing them her shoe of the summer. And, in the event she's not wearing them, Lopez typically slides on an almost-identical pair made of taupe mesh.

But now, in a shocking turn of sartorial events, Lopez has pressed pause on the trend she petitioned so hard for. Instead, she's begun reaching for another polarizing, celeb-approved shoe style—one championed by Hailey Bieber.

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Jennifer Lopez wore lucie heels during Paris Couture Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

While vacationing abroad with her kids, the pop star wasted no time embracing the iconic Eurocore aesthetic. Doing her best to blend in, the "On the Floor" singer reached for the chic European starter pack while she was shopping for vintage jewelry in Rome, Italy.

She wrapped a silk scarf around her head, popped on a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, grabbed a woven beach bag, and slipped into a lace-trimmed slip dress with delicate bow accents. At first glance, you'd think she was nothing more than a chic local.

Jennifer Lopez goes Eurocore while shopping for vintage jewelry. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Here's where things get interesting: Lopez finished the look—not with the ever-present lucite heels she's basically slept in all summer—but with a pair of simple thong sandals.

Though flip-flops have become a favorite for more low-key stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Kendall Jenner, they're a bit basic for Lopez's famously high-glam tastes. She was able to make the trend feel decidedly J.Lo-worthy, however, by doing them in solid gold, instead of classic black.

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And that, my friends, is a styling trick you can take to the bank—or a fine vintage jewelry store in Rome.

Shop J.Lo's Eurocore Aesthetic