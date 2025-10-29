Gold and maroon. Brown and baby blue. Periwinkle and black. Anne Hathaway has pulled off many a quirky color combination this year. But on October 28, she outdid herself with shades surprisingly close on the color wheel: tomato red and cool-toned fuchsia.

The actor spent Tuesday evening at the 2025 WWD Honors, where she presented Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti with the John B. Fairchild Honor for lifetime achievement. Before the red carpet affair, paparazzi photographed her in full hair and makeup. She hadn't switched into her vintage Valentino gown yet, however.

Hathaway's pre-event outfit began with a super structured blazer, featuring padded shoulders and satin lapels. It was slightly more tomato red than chili flake, a major color trend on Fall 2025 runways. By the Spring 2026 shows, Christopher Esber, Akris, Balenciaga, and Chanel debuted similar hues to Hathaway. Clearly, tomato red will be ripe again next season. Hathaway's blazer version looked especially vibrant alongside wide-leg jeans in a sky blue wash.

Anne Hathaway was impossible to miss in tomato red and fuchsia. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hathaway tested tomato red's versatility on the footwear front. She elevated her denim with pointy sky-high stilettos in fuchsia purple. The color combination is certainly unexpected, especially for a monochrome enthusiast like Hathaway. Even so, the Oscar winner executed it with ease.

Marie Claire contributing editor Vivian Li adores "adjacent hues on a color gradient," similar to Hathaway. This season, her favorites include navy blue with seafoam green, or raspberry pink with crimson red. "They complement each other and feel rooted in a common theme since they share real estate on the color wheel," she says. See Hathaway's red-and-fuchsia 'fit for proof.

A few hours later, Hathaway continued the tomato-y theme, minus her fuchsia heels. She walked the red carpet in Look 45 from Valentino's Fall 2003 Couture collection. The corseted spaghetti-strap gown—in all its tiered chiffon glory—was the perfect tribute to WWD honorees Valentino Garavani and Giammetti. Plus, the 22-year-old dress looked good as new.

Instead of a statement necklace, Hathaway frosted herself in $50,000 Bulgari earrings, named the Divas' Dream. (You may recognize their fan-shaped silhouette from earlier in the day.) Two rings from the brand's Serpenti line finished her luxe look, including a $23,500 emerald sparkler.

After dark, Anne swapped her street style for vintage Valentino. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you have her stylist, Erin Walsh, on speed dial, securing a vintage gown of Hathaway's caliber is a difficult feat. Her color combination, on the other hand, only requires a laptop and a working credit card. That's more like it.

