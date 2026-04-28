This year's biggest spring nail trends have been all about dainty designs and cool, calming nail colors, and judging by the pastel manicure Taylor Swift was just seen wearing, she's definitely had her ear to the beauty streets this season. The Life of a Showgirl singer was spotted out in New York City on April 27 wearing a linen sundress from Staud that featured vertical baby blue and white stripes with a lemon yellow Dior handbag. But if you thought her outfit screamed spring, just wait until you get a look at her nails.

One of the last times we saw Swift is when she took the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in March to accept the Pop Album of the Year award, and she did so wearing a mesmerizing, pink cat eye manicure. This time around, the singer went in a slightly different direction by wearing short nails painted with a pastel mint green shade.

Taylor Swift spotted out in New York City wearing mint green nail polish. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pastel nail colors have been trending since last summer, with celebrities like Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez wearing their favorite soft shades in a handful of their spring and summer manicures. Even Tyla wore a sea foam green manicure back in August that was similar to Swift's current shade. According to nail experts, bright pastels typically take off around this time of year because they're fresh and capable of lightening your mood. They also allow you to add some color to your nails without being overly complex or dramatic.

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"They can instantly make you feel like you're on vacation no matter where you live," celebrity manicurist and KISS ambassador Julie Kandalec previously told MC. "The soft tones pop on tan or darker skin tones, yet they still flatter lighter skin tones as well."

Nail artist Gina Edwards, also told us that "aquamarine shades" like mint green and teal are "calming" around this time of year. “Aquatic blues are circling back as people gravitate toward calm, nature inspired hues," she says.

Ready to get the look. Read ahead to check out a variety of mint nail polish shades similar to Taylor Swift's.

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TOPICS Taylor Swift