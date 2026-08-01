Kendall Jenner Reinvigorates Summer 2026's Butter Yellow Trend in a Vibrant Floral Mini Dress

The butter yellow trend has found celebrity proponents around the globe, with everyone from Princess Kate to Selena Gomez, Margot Robbie, and Beyoncé wearing the summery shade. Now, Kendall Jenner is embracing the sumptuous trend mixed with a vibrant floral print.

Jenner attended a clifftop dinner in Malibu, California to celebrate the launch of a new collection from Devon Lee Carlson x Frankies Bikinis. For the occasion, the model wore the aptly-named Cutie Pie Dress in Bellissima from the forthcoming collection, which will be available to shop from August 4. The mini dress features thin spaghetti straps, a ruched torso, and florals in neon pink and blue on top of a butter yellow background.

The collection is set to feature a bikini in the exact same floral print, alongside animal print mini dresses, and embroidered babydoll dresses.

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Kendall Jenner embracing the butter yellow trend in a vibrant floral mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner/@devonleecarson/@frankiesbikinis)

Jenner kept her outfit simple by wearing a pair of black leather open-toe mules and nothing else with the chic, summery dress.

Kendall Jenner wearing a Devon Lee Carson x Frankies Bikinis mini dress. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner/@devonleecarson/@frankiesbikinis)

Basically, it's never too late to embrace the butter yellow trend, especially if you wear it with a clever twist.