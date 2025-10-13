There wasn't a new Taylor Swift outfit to analyze with her unveiling of an Eras Tour documentary on Good Morning America. But on December 12, fans who track her style will get something even better: the promise of an up-close look at Swift's custom Eras Tour outfits in the six-part series.

On October 13, the morning after Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game in custom Ganni, the singer's Good Morning America slot announced The End of an Era series is headed to Disney Plus. A concert film for the tour's final show, filmed in Vancouver, Canada, last December, will also arrive on streaming nearly a year later. The shared trailer promised heaps of never-before-seen footage, from Swift rehearsing choreography for her Tortured Poets Department set to the singer's wind-down routine after her three-and-a-half-hour performance. Clips also included a glimpse at her many custom Eras Tour costumes: a Red era shirt by Ashish being steamed on a garment rack, Swift in a Speak Now dress preparing to walk onstage.

Taylor Swift performed on the Eras Tour in custom looks for each album, including this Roberto Cavalli bodysuit for Reputation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The phenomenon of the Eras Tour was built around Taylor Swift's discography: at the time the tour wrapped, it included eleven original albums and four re-recorded Taylor's Versions. It came to life, in part, through her fashion.

Swift and stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer meticulously chose designers representative of each album (or "Era") for all eleven sets in the show—and each of those costumes had variations in different colors. Each night of the 149-stop tour opened with a shimmering Versace bodysuit for the all-out pop of the Lover era. By the time Swift was twirling through folklore's woodsy ballads, she would change into an Alberta Ferretti maxi dress with fluttering sleeves and floral embellishments. Roberto Cavalli, a designer at the center of her Life of a Showgirl style, also created pieces for several Eras tour moments: the mix-and-match sets for 1989, plus the snake-coated bodysuits for Reputation. All those looks came with custom Christian Louboutin shoes—which totaled more than 250 pairs by the tour's end.

For a new set dedicated to The Tortured Poets Department, Swift wore custom Vivienne Westwood. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The trailer for End of an Era premiering on Good Morning America didn't go deep on the details for series' six upcoming episodes. Given the time and care Swift put into choosing each visual representation of her music—and which costume variant she wore for which show—there will most likely be screen time dedicated to how all those looks came together.

For now, a brief voiceover promised that the documentary will uncover all the effort in every aspect of the tour, from the set design to the choreography. "People like to talk about phenomenons almost as if it was pieces falling into place. As if it just happened," Swift says. "The Eras Tour wasn't when all the pieces fell into place. This tour was when every single one of us, who had done so much work, push[ed] inch by inch to where we all clicked together."

Taylor Swift wore Versace for each Lover set on the Eras Tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Good Morning America was the natural destination for Taylor Swift to unveil her next project. The singer has frequented its New York City studio since Red originally premiered in the 2010s. Since then, she's shared major updates with fans in-person (during 1989 and Lover promos) and virtually (when she originally announced the Eras Tour and, later, its official book). Those appearances have also charted alongside her style evolution. A 1989 stop came with a two-piece printed set, while Lover's styling involved a sheer pink Helmut Lang top and Rene Caovilla booties.

Taylor Swift appearing on Good Morning America to promote 1989 in 2014. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift also joined Good Morning America to promote Lover in 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When Taylor Swift first began the roll-out for her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, she described it on New Heights as a look at what was happening in her life offstage during the Eras Tour. In a few weeks' time, fans will get a true look behind the curtain at last.

The End of an Era begins streaming December 12 on Disney Plus.