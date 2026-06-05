The race is on when the Formula 1 Grand Prix lines up with little white dress season. Fashion girls watching from home can't copy the summer staple fast enough—especially when it's Alexandra Leclerc plus-one in the paddock. On June 5, Charles Leclerc's wife zoomed past paparazzi in her latest LWD, which spotlighted an anti-Ferrari color trend on the side.

The newlywed never misses her husband's practices. Sunday morning races are his time to shine, but each Friday and Saturday before belongs to Alexandra Leclerc's paddock outfits. This time around, she started her Monte Carlo, Monaco, style marathon in head-to-toe Jacquemus—and broadened her Formula 1 fashion horizons in the process.

Alexandra Leclerc styled a little white dress with the mint green color trend at the Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Lecler's halter mini dress held on by an ultra-thin neck strap. From there, its breezy, stark-white cotton gained lots of volume. Multiple petticoats inflated the thigh-grazing skirt, before an elongated train turned it asymmetrical. Besides the bow dangling down her spine, her back remained on full display. Leclerc picked the perfect Grand Prix to premiere her Jacquemus dress: Her exact mini is currently on-sale for 30-percent off.

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Leclerc rarely pairs her white dresses with matching accessories. (See her Australian Grand Prix maxi and metallic gold sandals last October, for proof.) So she sourced Jacquemus again for creative director Simon Jacquemus's take on the mint green color trend.

The Valérie style defied the Monaco race's purse policy, but for good reason. Calfskin leather folded beneath its lone top-handle and gold magnetic closure, paper-bag style. Its pastel green garnish would've fit in on any Spring 2026 runway, including Dior, Chanel, Miu Miu, Valentino, and Armani Privé. (The circa-Nov. 2025 Valérie only joined Jacquemus's spring fashion show in black and cream.) Between the abstract silhouette and refreshing shade, it's an It bag worth breaking the rules.

To finish, Leclerc rounded out her cool-toned color story with matching pointy pumps from Jacquemus. The bow-topped toe boxes and slim sidewalls tapped into the mesh shoe trend, too.

The label didn't use netting like the Alaïa ballet flats, beloved by Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, and Anne Hathaway. Instead, the see-through sections added a wash of mint to Leclerc's pedicure, much like pumps on Charlize Theron and Jennifer Lopez's shoe racks.

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Jacquemus Les Escarpins Tourni Pumps $863 at Farfetch

It's no surprise Leclerc gravitated toward Jacquemus's LWD—she's a front-row regular at the brand's runway shows. (Kylie Jenner just debuted the cut-out tank dress trend Leclerc wore at the Spring 2026 show.) This time last year, she wore Jacquemus at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix. Her drop-waist dress was black, though. Here's hoping Leclerc and Jacquemus reunite more often, not just in Monaco.

Shop Dresses and Mint Green Accessories Inspired by Alexandra Leclerc