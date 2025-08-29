During the singles circuit at the 2025 US Open, Venus Williams competed in one custom tennis dress after another. She and stylist Ronald Burton III commissioned Khaite, Luar, and to finish, ERL, for one-of-a-kind pieces. Her doubles era, on the other hand, is off to a significantly more affordable start.

On August 28, Williams finally paused her designer streak for her doubles match with Canada's Leylah Fernandez. She took center court in H&M's $45 Softmove Tennis Dress—which is currently on-sale for $33.

Similar to her navy Khaite dress, the thigh-length dress featured a built-in bra and two pockets, one specifically for a tennis ball. The only difference? Its shoulders were sleeveless, as opposed to cap-sleeved. The mini skirt was slitted up the side, to make for easy movement on the court.

Venus Williams's H&M tennis dress is, of course, nearly sold out. (Image credit: Courtesy of H&M)

To no surprise, Williams's exact dress is selling fast. (This is a regular occurrence for Williams-approved pieces, whether it's Serena or Venus on the court.) Even her Lacoste white sneakers are nearing sold-out status.

During the match, Williams wore the $140 Tech Point Tennis Shoes. Their mesh uppers and rubber outsoles have clearly won her over. Surprisingly, the one-color trainers are also on sale—for $98. At this rate, they'll be gone by Williams's next serve.

Venus paired the under-$50 mini with her favorite Lacoste sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Williams's on-court outfit wouldn't be complete without a visor. This time, she chose a white cap, bedazzled with silver rhinestones along the crown. Athletes typically don't always earrings or necklaces while playing, so she got creative.

Venus waved to fans in head-to-toe tennis whites. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The best part about Williams's look? It helped her secure a doubles win—her first at the 2025 US Open since 2014. It seems Williams has a new good luck charm: H&M.

