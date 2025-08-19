Fashion history is often made at the annual US Open, in the stands at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and on the court. The best outfits aren't limited to celebrity guests like Beyoncé, Zendaya, and Taylor Swift, though. The athletes, by design, are dressed to win.

The US Open's best on-court outfits are often custom-made by the likes of Nike, Lacoste, and New Balance. (This year, designers from Khaite to Miu Miu are also entering the arena.) Player dress codes for this tournament aren't quite as restrictive as events like Wimbledon (where players have to wear all-white). Instead, over the years, legends like Serena Williams, Sloane Stephens, and Naomi Osaka have assembled their tennis outfits with personal style at the fore: remixing classics like pleated skirts, diamond tennis bracelets, and chunky sneakers with flair.

The tournament is back for its 125th addition from now until September 7. And as players take to Arthur Ashe stadium for mixed doubles and singles qualifiers, they're also debuting some of their best tennis outfits to date. Read on for what players are wearing to take on their opponents—and win all the style awards. Each day of the competition, this post will be updated with even more serves from the 2025 US Open.

Venus Williams in custom Khaite and Lacoste

Venus Williams returned to the 2025 US Open for the mixed doubles' event in custom Khaite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For her grand return to the 2025 US Open during the mixed doubles' qualifiers, Venus Williams helped a New York City designer make its on-court debut.

The legendary player and her stylist, Ronald Burton, collaborated with Khaite on a custom navy tennis dress with cap sleeves, and open back, and white lining along the hems. While her enviable dress was one-of-a-kind, her sneakers are immediately shoppable. She sourced Lacoste, the same brand behind her Met Gala look, for a pair of hardworking tennis shoes.

Naomi Osaka in Nike

Naomi Osaka also played in mixed doubles' with chili pepper red Nike sneakers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naomi Osaka's turn at the 2025 US Open started with press appearances in head-to-toe Ferragamo for her self-titled documentary. It continued with her August 19 turn in the mixed doubles alongside Gael Monfils. She also lost her match, but her eye-popping Nike sneakers were a win in my book. They coordinated with her logo tee and her loose shorts—a lesson in two-step unexpected color combinations.

Knowing Osaka, she'll continue to bring out even more vibrant looks as the tournament rolls on. (Who else is hoping for a re-do of her bow-covered look from last year?)