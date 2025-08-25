Venus Williams Takes Center Court in a Custom Luar Tennis Dress at the 2025 US Open
On the heels of her Khaite collab, the tennis legend tapped another NYC label.
You haven't seen the last of Venus Williams at the 2025 US Open. Though she lost the first mixed doubles match, the tennis legend returned to center court at the Stars of the Open exhibition on August 21. Alongside fellow icon, John McEnroe, Williams came out swinging in custom Luar.
Her entrance inside New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center was nothing short of grand. On the heels of her Khaite collaboration, Williams and her stylist, Ronald Burton, teamed up with Luar on all-black tennis outfit. First, Burton dressed her in a black mini dress made entirely of Woolmark's knitted merino wool—a dense, natural fiber compared to the nylon and spandex blends she usually wears. It featured all the makings of a traditional tennis dress, including a pleated mini skirt and a fitted, sleeveless bodice.
The Brooklyn brand gave Williams a matching bomber jacket, which she layered over her monochrome dress. Cascading bubble trim added some dimension to the one-color topper, starting at her shoulders, elbows, and forearms.
Luar's creative director, Raul Lopez, even designed a new racket-holding tote for Williams. The team used the same Woolmark fabric to construct a black top-flap shoulder bag. It mimicked the shape and size as your average laptop messenger, except with room for rackets, tennis balls, and more. Plus, it's completely water-resistant. Luar's cursive emblem was embroidered into the exterior.
Similar to her custom Khaite look, Williams paired her all-black Luar with the same white Lacoste sneakers. The $140 Tech Point Tennis Shoes were designed specifically "for tennis players seeking high performance," from the mesh uppers to the rubber outsoles.
If she's anything like her sister, Serena Williams, she likely spent days testing different options, ultimately landing on the stark white Lacostes. Somehow, Williams's US Open-approved shoes are on sale for $98.
A few days later, Williams was spotted in head-to-toe Lacoste during practice. Though it wasn't an official match, she still served a look in a navy tank top, a pleated sky blue mini skirt, and wrist sweatbands, all monogrammed with Lacoste's crocodile emblem. Her marked-down sneakers returned to center court, too.
As we speak, Williams is prepping for her first singles match today at 7 p.m. ET. Watch this space to see which designer she taps. Perhaps she's steaming another Luar look before the big game.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.