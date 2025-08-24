Serena Williams Styles Her Balmain Mini Dress With Metallic Rainbow Christian Louboutin Heels

After her sister, Venus Williams, wore a custom Khaite tennis dress at the US Open, Serena Williams found the ideal outfit for a surprise appearance on Saturday, August 23. The tennis icon helped induct fellow player Maria Sharapova into the Tennis Hall of Fame, and she combined a Balmain mini dress with metallic rainbow heels to do so.

Serena's baby blue Balmain Short-Sleeve Flechage Knit Flare Mini Dress retails for $3,090, and features gold statement buttons and a tiered, flared skirt. Akin to a high-end tennis outfit, the superstar's Balmain mini dress was the ideal choice for the occasion.

Speaking at Sharapova's induction ceremony, Serena said (via USA Today), "There are only a few players in my career who challenged me to be the very best, every single time we stepped out on the court...Maria Sharapova was one of them. Whenever I saw her name next to mine in the draw, I made sure I practiced harder."

Serena paired the fitted mini dress with a sold-out pair of Christian Louboutin "So Kate" pumps, in an ombré rainbow design. While the tennis legend's exact heels are no longer available to shop, similar styles in metallic shades can be found online.

In an Instagram post, Serena reflected on her evolving friendship with Sharapova. "Maria's career as her dad put it yesterday—started with me and last night ended with me inducting her into the tennis hall of fame," the famed player wrote. "I'm probably the last person you expected to see standing here tonight. Honestly, a few years ago, I would've said the same thing. But years after getting to know her better—we now call each other friends. And when a friend calls you answer."

Serena continued, "This is women supporting each other and respecting each other's greatness. Congratulations @mariasharapova it is my honor—as her former rival, her forever fan, and now, her forever friend—to welcome Maria Sharapova into the International Tennis Hall of Fame."

