There's no better way to kick off the 2025 US Open than with Venus Williams on center court. On August 19, the tennis legend returned to New York's Billie Jean King National Tennis Center for her 24th turn at the tournament. Though she lost the first mixed doubles match, her custom Khaite outfit was a total serve.

Since Williams was noticeably absent from the lineup last year, she (and her stylist, Ronald Burton) enlisted the New York label to make her return even more grand. Next to her partner, Reilly Opelka, Williams stole the show in a navy tennis dress, with white lining along the square neckline, cap sleeves, and thigh-length skort. It matched her white visor, which Khaite also created just for her. The cap-less hat was mostly stark white, apart from navy knots atop each temple.

Venus Williams competed at the 2025 US Open in custom Khaite. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Khaite, a circular cutout made up most of the dress's back, showcasing a matching peek-a-boo bralette. If you look closely enough, you'll see its white lining underneath the front of her neckline. Rumor has it, it was attached to the mini dress—a common comfort-first requisite for athletes.

Williams and her partner, Opelka unfortunately lost. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In true Williams form, she didn't pick just any chunky white sneakers to compete in. Knowing her, she probably spent hours testing different footwear, ultimately narrowing her search to Lacoste's $140 Tech Point Tennis Shoes.

"Designed for players seeking high performance," the all-white trainers feature mesh uppers, rubber outsoles, and the brand's crocodile emblem on each sidewall. Currently, her exact shoes are on sale for $98, unlike her custom Khaite.

Khaite is a new addition to Williams's US Open collection, joining K-Swiss, Ralph Lauren, Adidas, and EleVen, her own activewear line. Lacoste, on the other hand, has dressed the A-lister before, including at the 2025 Met Gala.

For the "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme, she channeled tennis-core in a pleated high-low skirt and a bedazzled polo shirt. William's coordinating floor-length coat, also in dark green, made the two-piece red carpet-worthy.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You can thank Lacoste for Venus's unforgettable set at the 2025 Met Gala. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sure, Williams's doubles competition may be over, but she'll return to the US Open during the women's singles starting on August 24. She was granted a wildcard this year, so I wouldn't be shocked if she marked the occasion in Khaite and Lacoste once more.